4 reasons why Rhea Ripley must win the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Rhea Ripley secured her spot in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark on the May 19, 2025, episode of RAW. The triple-threat match also witnessed Zoey Stark sustaining a knee injury. Ripley seized the opportunity and pinned Sane to claim the victory.

Being a former Women's World Champion, Mami is a strong contender for the briefcase. She will undoubtedly bring her star power and expertise to the high-stakes contest. Despite being in the ring with other talented contestants like Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia, Ripley has what it takes to climb the ladder and retrieve the coveted contract.

This listicle points out four reasons why Rhea Ripley must win the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Trending

#4. Can set up an unexpected cash-in on RAW or SmackDown after Money in the Bank or SummerSlam

Money in the Bank 2025, taking place this weekend, has four matches scheduled for the night. Neither Iyo Sky nor Tiffany Stratton is booked to appear at the premium live event, which makes it hard for Rhea Ripley to cash in at the show.

However, she can target Sky on RAW after Money in the Bank or go after Stratton the following Friday on SmackDown. Or if WWE decides to play the waiting game, SummerSlam 2025 can be the perfect opportunity for Ripley to cash in the contract for one of the women's titles and claim her place at the top of the women's division once again.

#3. Rhea Ripley has never held the briefcase before

Rhea Ripley is one of the most decorated stars on the current WWE roster, but the one thing she has yet to accomplish in her iconic career is winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This year will also mark the first time Ripley will compete in the titular ladder match or any ladder match in general, and winning the contest on her first attempt will be another crowning achievement for The Eradicator.

In a video clip that aired on the May 26 episode of WWE RAW, Ripley revealed her determination to secure the contract. The former Women's World Champion put her opponents on notice. She also told Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton to hold their titles very tight and proclaimed nobody was safe from Mami in the Bank.

#2. WWE can move her to SmackDown to potentially feud with Tiffany Stratton

WWE has featured Rhea Ripley on the RAW brand for a while, and a change can open new possibilities for The Eradicator. Winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match will allow her to cash in on any of the women's titles in both RAW and SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Mami lost the Women's World Title to Iyo Sky. She got a rematch for the title at WrestleMania 41 in a triple-threat bout, which also featured Bianca Belair. Sky pinned Belair after hitting a top rope moonsault, retaining the title.

While fans might expect Mami to cash in on Sky and reclaim the Women's World Title, going after Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown could make things more interesting. A move to the blue brand and a potential feud against Stratton would be a welcome change for Rhea Ripley after spending a long time on Raw.

#1. Could lead to a potential heel turn, if she cashes in on a babyface like Iyo Sky

After losing the Women's World Championship to Iyo Sky and failing to recapture it at WrestleMania 41, winning the MITB contract will give her another chance to reclaim her throne. While she does have the opportunity to cash in for any of the women's titles, Rhea Ripley might look to redeem herself by trying to reclaim the title she lost to Sky.

Wrestling fans have been speculating about a potential heel turn for Ripley, and WWE has the perfect opportunity to facilitate that turn by having Mami win the MITB Ladder Match and cash in on Iyo Sky, who is one of the biggest babyfaces on the current roster.

Rhea Ripley is known for being ruthless and aggressive in the ring, and a heel turn would help her showcase that side of her character. It could open the doors for many entertaining storylines for The Eradicator in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!