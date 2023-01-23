4 reasons why Roman Reigns should kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on RAW

Sami Zayn should gear up to face Roman Reigns and The Bloodline this Monday on RAW. They will be holding a Tribal Court ceremony for him on the 'RAW is XXX' special episode, and it's safe to say the whole wrestling world will be watching in anxiety.

Zayn's royal mess-up on Friday saw him take his own sweet time coming out to the ring to repel Kevin Owens' attack on The Bloodline. By the time he emerged, Roman Reigns and his family were on their backs suffering the after-effects of Owens' ambush. It could have been avoided had he come out earlier.

The Tribal Chief is someone who hates losing or being outsmarted. As such, what happened on SmackDown will have ticked him off beyond belief. Thinking of kicking The Honorary Uce out isn't the most outlandish idea. As such, we look at four reasons why Roman Reigns should boot Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on RAW.

#4 On our list of reasons why Roman Reigns should kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on RAW: Zayn failed to show up when The Bloodline needed him

WWE @WWE BREAKING: After the events of last night’s #SmackDown , The Bloodline will hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn this Monday at 8/7c on #RAWisXXX on @USA_Network BREAKING: After the events of last night’s #SmackDown, The Bloodline will hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn this Monday at 8/7c on #RAWisXXX on @USA_Network!

We'll start off with the most obvious reason as to why Roman Reigns might bin Sami Zayn from The Bloodline. His disasterclass on SmackDown saw his family suffer a well-timed attack at the hands of Kevin Owens, who obliterated everyone and made his escape when he got there.

Not only did Zayn show up at the wrong time, but he also didn't engage Owens immediately when he did. Allowing someone like KO, who has been a thorn in Reigns' side for years, to get away with something like that would not have gone down well with The Tribal Chief. In his eyes, it is a crime to compromise their position in such embarrassing fashion, which is why we could see an uncomfortable ejection on RAW.

#3 He thought Zayn didn't look as convincing against Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns was a betting man when Sami Zayn took on Kevin Owens in singles competition. Before the match, he had openly backed Zayn on Twitter and urged him to make The Bloodline proud by beating his former best friend. The two wrestled a competitive match before The Usos and Solo Sikoa ran interference and attacked the babyface.

Zayn was clearly irate by his Uces ruining his match. Although Jimmy and Jey Uso assured him that Reigns was happy with his work, that seemed like a lie. Why would The Head of the Table not allow The Master Strategist to get his win if he was convinced by his performance? He clearly wasn't, and perhaps doesn't see him as an elite competitor.

This could see Reigns kick Zayn out of The Bloodline this week on RAW. He only wants the best in the family, and we could be looking at our favorite Uce being collateral damage.

#2 He lost to John Cena and Kevin Owens because of Zayn

Roman Reigns teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on John Cena and Kevin Owens on the final SmackDown episode of 2022. They were earmarked as heavy favorites to win the match, but ended up losing quite miserably.

Zayn was the one who cost his team the win, having fallen to Owens' Stunner. Reigns absolved himself of any blame and pinned it on his Honorary Uce, but laughed off the defeat later. However, we all know he is a sore loser and will have the L living rent-free in his mind.

The Tribal Chief talked a big game before fighting Cena and KO, meaning The Master Strategist essentially dealt a blow to his reputation. That is something he hates more than anything else, which is why we feel Monday will be the day the Tribal Court reduces the number of people in The Bloodline.

#1 He has noticed Zayn getting more crowd reactions than him

Roman Reigns does not like being upstaged. We have seen this many times during his run as The Tribal Chief, where his ego explodes whenever someone steals his thunder. Sami Zayn was the most recent person to do this, with him and Paul Heyman noting the overwhelming reactions Zayn was getting from fans at his expense.

In fact, things got so bad that both Reigns and Heyman have addressed the situation on separate occasions. The Tribal Chief takes pride in the fact that The Bloodline is the hottest act in wrestling at the moment. He wants to be the jewel in the crown, which makes The Honorary Uce a nuisance he must take care of. That could happen this week on RAW during the Tribal Court, when he gives him the boot for good.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes