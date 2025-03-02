4 reasons why Roman Reigns missed Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE delivered an epic show at Elimination Chamber 2025, with Bianca Belair and John Cena winning their respective Chamber matches to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41. However, the show did not feature Roman Reigns, who has been off WWE television since the Royal Rumble.

WWE recently confirmed that the Original Tribal Chief will return on SmackDown's March 21 and March 28 editions on the company's pre-WrestleMania European tour.

Here, we look at four potential reasons why he missed the recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns is selling his injury

Roman Reigns was ruled out of action after sustaining a storyline injury at Royal Rumble following a brutal attack by Seth Rollins. Backstage reports claimed the angle was booked to keep him out of the Elimination Chamber PLE. It avoided booking a futile loss for the Original Tribal Chief while adding to the seriousness of Rollins' attack.

A surprise appearance from Reigns at the recently concluded premium live event would have massively undermined the impact of The Architect's brutally personal attack on his former SHIELD stablemate. His absence raised conversations, which he is expected to address when he returns to SmackDown later this month.

#2. Avoid overcrowding a perfectly stacked Elimination Chamber card

Triple H delivered a nearly flawless Elimination Chamber PLE after promising it would be an industry-changing affair. Following an exciting tone set throughout the show, the main event and everything that came after had a great payout.

Roman Reigns' presence at any other moment on the show wouldn't have made sense. The OTC interrupting during the Rock-Cody Rhodes and 'heel' John Cena angle would overkill a well-planned swerve.

#3. No designated opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 yet

The entire Elimination Chamber card played a massive role in ending certain feuds while setting up plenty for WrestleMania. However, no evident storyline could have worked to set up Roman Reigns' route for The Grandest Stage of Them All, except maybe Seth Rollins.

The Visionary was crucial in preventing CM Punk from winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and finding his WrestleMania main event spot. One could argue that Reigns has a solid reason to go after Rollins, but if they were to lock horns at this year's Show of Shows, they would probably be involved in a lengthier feud.

Unless there are plans for a Triple Threat match between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns, the latter could do with finding his WrestleMania opponent on the upcoming episodes of RAW or SmackDown instead.

#4. Delayed confrontation with The Rock

Expand Tweet

The Rock orchestrated one of the biggest swerves in the history of WWE, planning John Cena's heel turn before the Elimination Chamber winner challenged Cody Rhodes. The People's Champion is hyper-fixated on The American Nightmare, which is bound to draw Roman Reigns' ire, considering his title is involved in the storyline.

Having him miss the show was perfect for preventing the two from crossing paths and building up unnecessary conflict. Instead, the creative team would likely save their meetings for occasions when they can build on the tension between the two Bloodline members before they eventually enter a feud.

