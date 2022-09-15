4 reasons Roman Reigns is ranked Number 1 in the PWI500 

Roman Reigns topped PWI500's rankings for the year. He has been acknowledged as the best wrestler in the world for the second time, having taken the top spot back in 2016.

Reigns is the first WWE wrestler to top the list since 2019. He moved up from his #2 position last year to, um, reign atop the wrestling world. The Tribal Chief is joined by Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, and Big E in the Top 10.

The Head of the Table will be the first to tell you that the result was a foregone conclusion. However, we need evidence, and there is plenty of it on offer. We look at four reasons why Roman Reigns took pole position in the PWI500 rankings.

#4 On our list of reasons why Roman Reigns is ranked Number 1 in the PWI500 list: He is the best heel in professional wrestling

Reigns is the best villain in the industry today

In a Top 10 dominated by babyfaces, Roman Reigns is the highest-ranked heel, and by some distance. He has been the best antagonist in pro wrestling for a while now and deserves his top spot due to the work he has been doing.

It's even more impressive when you realize that Reigns as a heel is still the undisputed face of WWE. The Head of the Table is a top merchandise seller and sells out arenas every week. That is a solid reason for him placing first on the illustrious list.

#3 His in-ring work has been fantastic

Roman Reigns is, simply put, a joy to watch in the ring. He has come a long way from the raw and green competitor he was when he started out. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is now a master in-ring worker and shows it every time he steps foot in one.

Reigns has also gained a reputation for elevating other wrestlers inside the squared circle. He displays solid chemistry with virtually everyone he faces. The Tribal Chief has also delivered multiple bangers in the past year thanks to said chemistry, making all his matches must-see stuff. Such fine-tuning of the craft is deserving of a top ranking.

#2 He hasn't been pinned or submitted in ages

Reigns has been untouchable since 2019

Do you remember the last time Roman Reigns suffered a non-DQ/countout loss in WWE? We have to go all the way back to nearly three years ago, when Baron Corbin of all people pinned him in a TLC match on December 15, 2019.

Since then, Reigns is yet to be pinned or submitted in a match, with his only (rare) loss coming via disqualification. The record is simply staggering and must have been a significant reason for PWI acknowledging him as the best in the business.

#1 He has had a record-breaking championship run

Roman Reigns has been WWE's top champion since August 2020. In that time, he has defeated (read: smashed) multiple top superstars, formed the most dominant faction in recent memory, main-evented two WrestleManias, and unified his title with another world championship.

This is simply God Mode stuff and surely a big reason why Reigns was ranked Number 1 on the PWI500 list. This is indeed the most dominant world championship reign we have seen in recent wrestling history. Throw in the fact that he has taken on all comers, beaten them and smashed records left and right, and you have a deserving Numero Uno in The Tribal Chief.

Which WWE superstar will be able to end Roman's unstoppable championship reign? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil