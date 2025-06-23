4 reasons why Roman Reigns is still missing from WWE

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Roman Reigns' comeback. The Original Tribal Chief was last seen in the company on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Since then, Roman has not been part of the storyline and is currently on hiatus.
Though CM Punk was also attacked around the same time, he has already returned and is part of storylines on the red brand now. In fact, he has a title shot against John Cena at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
In this article, we will discuss four reasons why the Only Tribal Chief is still missing from the sports entertainment juggernaut.
#4. To put the spotlight on other stars feuding with Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins' faction is feuding with multiple stars right now. This includes LA Knight, Penta, Sami Zayn, and more. If Reigns had already returned, all the spotlight would surely be on him.
Hence, to give other stars an opportunity to shine in the limelight, the OTC's absence appears to be a must. This is why Reigns might still be missing from the Stamford-based promotion.
#3. Selling Bron Breakker's Spear
When Roman Reigns attempted to take down Seth Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania, Bron Breakker revealed his alliance with The Visionary. He speared the OTC and took him out on the red brand.
Since then, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been missing from WWE TV. This prolonged absence could be due to WWE's intention to sell the former IC Champion's finishing maneuver in a significant manner. While the prolonged absence may be seen as an oversell by some, it could be explained by hinting that the psychological impact was as serious as the physical damage from suffering the move.
#2. He will be way more active from SummerSlam onwards
WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night event this year. Roman Reigns is already advertised on the official poster for The Biggest Party of the Summer. This appears to be a hint that Reigns could be more active around SummerSlam and even post-PLE due to the storyline angles arising from the event.
This could be why WWE might have given Roman Reigns a break right now, as he might be way more active from SummerSlam onwards.
#1. Roman Reigns and CM Punk had to be absent for Seth's MITB win to make sense
Seth Rollins was the winner of the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Fans were expecting Roman Reigns' return during the bout to cost The Architect, but that didn't come to fruition. The absence of Reigns seems to be mandatory to let Seth's MITB win make sense.
Reigns already had vicious hatred towards his former Shield brother. If the OTC was not ruled out, the chances of him tolerating Rollins' win don't make sense. This could be why even The Best in the World was not part of the Money in the Bank PLE.
To allow Seth Rollins to become the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank, Reigns had to be absent from World Wrestling Entertainment.
Now that events have come to a pass, Roman Reigns' return is vital for the Stamford-based promotion in the coming days to make the first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE a blockbuster show.