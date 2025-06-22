Roman Reigns may not be alone if he returns at WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been absent since the first episode of RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC was neutralized by Bron Breakker and sent away, while his nemesis, Seth Rollins, has now won the Money in the Bank contract for the second time in his career. Although the Tribal Chief is gunning for a comeback, there is a chance that his return to active programming will see him join forces with Lance Anoa’i.

The 33-year-old had signed a contract with WWE in the summer of 2024. With a pro wrestling experience of over 15 years, he could easily be the latest addition to either of the branches of The Bloodline. However, the creative team couldn’t use him right away owing to injury.

Right now, Seth Rollins has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed backing him up in his faction. While the OTC already has the OG Bloodline on its side, its members are currently involved in their individual pursuits. Moreover, The Visionary’s faction could reportedly see new members getting added to it, so a return alongside Lance Anoa’i would help Reigns even the numbers to an extent.

Roman Reigns could return with Anoa'i at Night of Champions and likely try to prevent Seth Rollins from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. While The Architect has almost always beaten The OTC throughout their rivalry, if Reigns manages to waste Rollins’ MITB contract, it would be a big win for him. It will be interesting to see when The Head of the Table will return to WWE and if he will be able to stop The Revolutionary.

Why would Roman Reigns choose to return at Night of Champions?

There is no update on when Roman Reigns will return. However, the OTC could make a comeback at Night of Champions, especially if Seth Rollins tries to use his MITB contract in Saudi Arabia. A few weeks ago, on WWE RAW, The Visionary entered the arena and glared at John Cena and CM Punk while holding his Money in the Bank Briefcase.

Notably, The Architect made this move right after the two iconic rivals agreed to face each other for the Undisputed Championship at Night of Champions. Showcasing that he is Mr. Money in the Bank and also has strong allies like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Rollins made a silent statement that he could use his MITB contract to win the Undisputed Championship.

Keeping this in mind, The Architect could storm the main event of Night of Champions and gatecrash the John Cena versus CM Punk match. He did the same at WrestleMania 31 with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in 2015, to win his first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This time, however, the OTC could foil his plans and lay waste to his MITB advantage. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these former Shield brothers.

