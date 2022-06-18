4 Reasons Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar shouldn't happen

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on this week's SmackDown. However, The Tribal Chief's celebration was short-lived as Brock Lesnar crashed his party. After a two-month hiatus, The Beast returned to launch a brutal assault on The Bloodline, delivering multiple F5s in the process.

Soon after his shocking comeback, WWE announced a Last Man Standing match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

While it may not be the worst option, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam should not happen, and this listicle explores four reasons in-depth.

#4 Roman Reigns' storyline with Brock Lesnar has reached its expiration date

Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event…A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign…And the definitive point where I solidify my role…Past. Present. Future.As the GREATEST champion of all time.

Last year, The Beast's pursuit of the Tribal Chief's Universal Championship started at SummerSlam. Since then, the two fierce rivals have been at each other's throats, dominating much of WWE programming for over eight months.

In their last encounter at WrestleMania 38, Reigns pinned Brock Lesnar clean to unify the WWE and Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief's massive victory at the Grandest Stage of Them All was a definitive conclusion to their rivalry.

The program between Reigns and Lesnar is being forcibly dragged. From Paul Heyman switching allegiances to The Beast's suspension, the creative team has already added a plethora of twists and turns to the storyline. However, with The Head of the Table's victory at WrestleMania, there isn't enough intrigue left in the plot, and thus it has no apparent creative direction.

#3 A loss would hurt either man severely

Reigns delivering a Superman Punch to Lesnar

The loser of the Last Man Standing match has much to lose and less to gain. For Roman Reigns, a loss to The Beast would immediately push him down the pecking order and break his historic run of dominance. A win wouldn't be highly beneficial either, as Reigns has already defeated Lesnar multiple times in the past.

Brock Lesnar's reputation will be on the line at SummerSlam. Another loss against The Tribal Chief would be devastating, severely damaging his aura and credibility.

Few men have conquered The Conqueror as convincingly as Reigns, and another such instance would hamper Lesnar's on-screen character. If The Beast Incarnate wins, he wins two world championships which he doesn't necessarily need at this career stage.

#2 There are better options on the table for Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley is a credible threat to Reigns

Given that The Head of the Table has run through much of the roster, it makes sense for WWE to repeatedly turn to Brock Lesnar as a potential opponent for Reigns. However, several stars would be fresher and better opponents for The Bloodline leader.

Bobby Lashley has been steadily gaining momentum over the last few months. He also teased coming after Reigns in a tweet but later set his sights on Theory's United States Championship. The All Mighty never lost his WWE Championship, so he does have a logical claim to the world championships.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has traded blows with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship many times in the last couple of months. The company is saving Reigns vs. McIntyre for Clash at the Castle in September. However, there was no reason for the showdown to not happen at SummerSlam. A rematch could've been scheduled for the premium live event in Wales.

#1 It shows WWE's over-reliance on part-timers

Fans have repeatedly lambasted WWE for its tendency to place part-time superstars under the spotlight at the expense of full-time talent. While Reigns may not be a part-timer in the strictest sense, his new contract allows him to make fewer appearances.

Nevertheless, Lesnar is a part-timer, and WWE relies heavily upon The Beast to draw in casual fans in times of need. He will headline the show at SummerSlam while full-time superstars might be relegated to the under-card. John Cena filled in the same role last August. Therefore, turning to part-time talent for mega-events is nothing new, and the trend will continue this year.

Booking Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar for SummerSlam highlights the company's over-reliance on part-timers and its lack of faith in today's generation.

