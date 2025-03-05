4 reasons why Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is a BAD idea for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been in a heated feud since last year. However, things got ugly between the two rivals during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match when Rollins cost Punk the chance to main event WrestleMania 41.

Ad

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary and The Second City Saint went into a brawl. Later, WWE announced that the two arch-rivals would face each other in a Steel Cage match on next week's edition of the red brand. Since this announcement, many people believe that the Triple H-led creative team might insert Roman Reigns into this rivalry as well.

For those unaware, this year's Men's Royal Rumble match did not end well for CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. All three stars were eliminated at almost the same time, following which they brawled with each other outside the ring. Rumors suggest Reigns could return to TV next week and interfere in Punk and Rollins' bout, which could set up a Triple Threat match between them at this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at why their potential Triple Threat match would be a bad idea for WrestleMania 41:

#4. No big stakes

A Triple Threat between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns would be one of the biggest matches of the year. All three names are currently at the top of their game on WWE TV.

However, neither of the three stars currently hold a championship. A Triple Threat match between them without any title on the line at The Grandest Stage of Them All might not excite fans much.

Ad

#3. A singles match between either two of the three stars would be better

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been at odds since The Visionary betrayed his former Shield teammate. Their rivalry took a new turn after Rollins helped Cody Rhodes dethrone the OTC as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL. A singles match between them at this year's Show of Shows would make more sense than a Triple Threat with Punk.

Ad

CM Punk could also face Reigns in a one-on-one match. The two almost brawled while being on the same team at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE could reignite this storyline to set up a singles match between them at WrestleMania 41. On the other hand, Punk is already feuding with Rollins. The Triple H-led creative team could easily set up a third match between them at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Ad

#2. Paul Heyman's favor to CM Punk could be wasted

Seth Rollins recently mentioned that his next week's clash against CM Punk would be the end of their story. If that is true, then the creative team might start a feud between Rollins and Roman Reigns, as the latter's plans for this year's 'Mania have not been revealed yet. If WWE goes in this route, it would leave The Second City Saint without an opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Ad

For those unaware, Paul Heyman owes a favor to CM Punk after the latter agreed to team up with Roman Reigns at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk might have to use his favor to insert himself in a possible match between Rollins and Reigns.

Ad

This would be a complete waste as it would not give The Best in the World a title opportunity, which he desperately needs after failing to win the Rumble and the Chamber.

#1. A WWE Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber winner might have to sacrifice their spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 would be a two-night show like every year. Many people expect this year's Elimination Chamber winner John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to main event Night Two.

Ad

If WWE books a dream Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, it could be in the main event of WrestleMania Night One. This might be extremely bad for this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, who is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

The same thing can be said for the Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair.

Ad

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has planned for a Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback