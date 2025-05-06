4 reasons why Roxanne Perez needs to join The Judgment Day 

The Judgment Day could be growing. WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on Netflix, and it was a great episode of the red brand. Major moves happened, including a few bouts being made for Backlash in St. Louis.

Ad

While there were a lot of exciting moments on-air and even once the show came to an end, there was a subtle moment that many people may have missed and it involves a member of the aforementioned faction and a man who tries to be the leader of the group.

Finn Balor was spotted in the background during a walking shot for Jey Uso. He wasn't alone, however. The Prince was seen chatting with former NXT Women's Champion and current rival of both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley: Roxanne Perez.

Ad

Trending

It isn't clear why Perez was spotted with Balor, but some are of the belief that she could soon become a new member of the stable. This article will look at several reasons why that might be a good move.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Below are four reasons why Roxanne Perez needs to join The Judgment Day.

#4. Roxanne Perez needs to be called up to the main roster full-time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez has been with WWE since 2022. She joined the promotion at a young age, but was already one of the better women's wrestlers in the business. Fast forward to 2025, and she is without a doubt one of the best.

The time on NXT has been effective. Not only has Roxanne improved her game as both a babyface and a heel, but she won numerous titles on WWE's developmental brand. With that being said, she is long past the need to be on NXT.

Ad

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been teasing a main roster call-up for Roxanne for what feels like half a year now. She has no purpose on NXT anymore, and if joining The Judgment Day is her path to the main roster permanently, then it should absolutely happen. She needs to graduate from the developmental brand for good.

#3. The Judgment Day needs a boost

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Judgment Day was initially created by Edge and featured Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley as early members. Over time, the lineup has changed, and now the stable features Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Despite being six members deep, the WWE stable isn't at its best. They are on a bit of an upswing, yes, thanks to having the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Championship. Still, the group is far from the dominant force it once was.

Ad

Roxanne Perez could be what takes the group over the edge. She is extremely talented and feuding with the top women in the company. Who knows, Roxanne could even bring more gold into the mix through the Women's World Title or the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Liv Morgan is currently away from WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Judgment Day's struggles aren't just because they're missing heavy hitters like Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The WWE stable has also been down a member pretty frequently for the past five months or so.

JD McDonagh suffered an injury early in the year, and he was away from WWE television until a few weeks ago. Liv Morgan, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, is currently away to film a movie.

Ad

Liv's absence is especially felt, as she is the only multi-time world champion on the main roster in the group. In fact, outside of Balor, she is really the only star to truly be at the top of the industry. They need somebody to fill her shoes. Roxanne is certainly talented enough to do exactly that.

#1. It would provide a fresh dynamic on Monday Night RAW

The final reason why Roxanne Perez being part of The Judgment Day is ideal comes down to a bit of a combination of previous entries, along with a new point entirely. It would provide something fresh on WWE RAW.

Ad

The Judgment Day have been a stable for over three years now. They have been exclusively tied to the RAW brand for this entire time, at least officially. With that much time and energy dedicated to one group, it is easy to become stale. If the top stable on the brand becomes stale, then it could impact the rest of the show too.

Roxanne Perez offers something fresh to WWE RAW and to the heel faction. For that reason alone, adding her should help a lot. It would make the entire program flow better and be more interesting. Breathing new life into the stable breathes new life into RAW as a whole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More