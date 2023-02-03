4 reasons why Royal Rumble 2023 was the right time to split Sami Zayn from The Bloodline

In the wake of Royal Rumble 2023, the biggest talking point in the entire pro wrestling world has been WWE SmackDown star Sami Zayn's ejection from The Bloodline. The break-up between the Honorary Uce and Roman Reigns' faction garnered a visceral reaction although it was expected for months, speaking volumes about how well it was done. So good was it that it stole the show on a night with two popular Rumble wins and Bray Wyatt's first televised WWE match in over 18 months.

As the blue brand embarks on its road to WrestleMania 39, Zayn now seems destined to clash with Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Thereafter, he could team up with Kevin Owens to dethrone The Usos at the Show of Shows, or even walk out of the So-Fi Stadium as a World Champion! Was it the right time to pull the trigger on the hotly anticipated split? Most wrestling fans would answer that question with a resounding "Yes!"

As we await the fallout on WWE SmackDown, here are four reasons why we think it was the right time to split Sami Zayn from The Bloodline.

#4. The Bloodline needed a significant conflict on the road to WrestleMania 39

Invincible no more?

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE today and arguably the most interesting entity in all of professional wrestling currently. They have run roughshod over the rest of the roster for months, suffering few losses in general and never losing when it counts. Due to this dominance, few challengers have felt plausible enough to challenge their superiority.

On the road to WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline needed to develop some cracks for the rest to exploit, and Sami Zayn was the logical starting point to unravel them. With him gone and Jey Uso struggling to fall in line, it feels like the beginning of the end of Roman Reigns' empire. By the end of the Show of Shows, The Bloodline could be titleless and short of a few members, and it will be thanks to the perfectly-timed turn of Sami Zayn.

#3. Kevin Owens was the perfect motivator for Sami Zayn to finally leave The Bloodline

Zayn couldn't stand by and watch his best friend get brutalized by Reigns

It's no secret that Kevin Owens is Sami Zayn's long-time friend, partner and rival, arguably his best in all three aspects. They have experienced all the highs and lows of the industry together, from the indie scene to the Grandest Stage of Them All, over twenty years in the business. They have been the source of each other's greatest joys and sharpest pains and are the true definition of "Day One" friends.

That's why Owens being in danger was the perfect motivation for Sami Zayn to come to his senses and realize the Bloodline's faults. If the Honorary Uce hadn't stepped in to save his best friend, nobody else could have sprung him into action. It was a masterful construction of a "now or never" decision, making it the perfect time to pull the trigger on Sami Zayn turning against The Bloodline.

#2. The Rock vs Roman Reigns was finally out of the question

The past few months have been filled with speculation and uncertainty regarding Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 opponent. With Cody Rhodes set to return red hot from injury while Sami Zayn created an organic story just as fiery, the prospect of The Rock's long-awaited return loomed over The Tribal Chief. There was thus always a lingering sense of hesitation on the company's end regarding splitting Zayn and the Bloodline.

The creative team were seemingly content to keep the storyline going until the time was right, and at Royal Rumble 2023, they finally pulled the trigger. So what changed? The Rock ruling himself out of WrestleMania 39 might have helped WWE make the decision, finally giving the company a clear path to the Show Of Shows. With The Brahma Bull out of the question, the Sami Zayn-Bloodline split could finally go full speed ahead.

#1. Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal is the perfect stage for Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I have goosebumps thinking about Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns in Montreal. I have goosebumps thinking about Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns in Montreal. https://t.co/UaOB5tS5JX

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 emanates from Sami Zayn's hometown of Montreal just three weeks after the Royal Rumble. The show is greatly anticipated because the usually vocal crowd in Festival City is sure to be extra hot to witness The Underdog From The Underground potentially being in the main event. This could create an incredible atmosphere to rival the famously loud Cardiff crowd at Clash at the Castle 2022.

The opportunity to have Zayn headline the premium live event in his hometown is simply too good to pass up, even if he loses. Thus, having him turn at Royal Rumble 2023 was great timing on WWE's part, despite a section of fans wanting Zayn to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania instead of Cody Rhodes. If the company does decide to have the match at 'Mania, they could have a dirty finish at the Bell Centre, leading to a rematch.

One thing is for sure though: Sami 'Uso' turning on The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2023 to potentially set up a monumental battle in Montreal was the right call.

