4 Reasons why Sami Zayn lost to Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired just a few hours ago, and the Sports Entertainment juggernaut dropped one of the more compelling episodes in a while. The show featured numerous big matches and moments.

Ad

For example, Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso teased an alliance. Additionally, John Cena wrestled in what could be his last-ever SmackDown match before he cut a pipebomb promo reminiscent of CM Punk from 14 years ago.

The show also featured a semi-final bout in the King of the Ring Tournament. Randy Orton and Sami Zayn went one-on-one. While many had assumed Sami would not only win the bout, but the tournament as a whole, he lost to The Viper.

Ad

Trending

So, why did Sami lose in the King of the Ring Tournament? This article will examine four possible explanations for the decision, including the future of Zayn's career within the company and the potential for major matches to be set up in the process.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

#4. WWE likely wants to book John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, so Sami can't become King of the Ring

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 edition of the WWE King of the Ring Tournament was likely always centered around setting up one big-time match. World Wrestling Entertainment almost certainly wanted to build up to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes II.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes went one-on-one at WWE WrestleMania 41. While the match was disappointing, it drew a massive gate, and the feud itself was pretty compelling. Plus, Cena won through cheap means, and there's little doubt that Cody will want revenge.

Ad

Sami winning King of the Ring was probably never in the cards because Cody vs. John was always the end game. If that's the case, obviously Zayn couldn't have won, as the company needed this avenue to get to the big-time rematch.

#3. This sets up a blockbuster Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton match

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Cody Rhodes to make the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, The American Nightmare must first defeat Jey Uso on WWE RAW this Monday. That, of course, feels quite likely.

Supposing that the bout goes in Cody's favor, however, it sets up a dream match. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton is a bout fans have been clamoring to see ever since The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania in 2022.

Ad

Sami losing allows Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment an easy way to have Orton and Rhodes fight. This, of course, would probably be part one in a long-term story where one of them eventually betrays the other. Still, you need the first chapter, and Zayn's loss gets the pieces into place.

#2. Triple H likely wants to avoid making fans choose between Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn

Triple H is taking some gambles when booking the King of the Ring Tournament this year. The four stars to advance were Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. There is a theme here.

Ad

All four men in the semi-finals are babyfaces. Typically, in wrestling, a promoter attempts to book a face vs. a heel match. This stops fans from having to choose which WWE babyface they like more. In this case, that is impossible.

Still, Triple H may have had Sami lose to avoid two specific stars clashing. Randy Orton is Teflon at this point, and he'll be fine no matter what. Jey Uso is so over that he can't be hurt. Sami and Cody, however, could be damaged if the crowd turns on them.

Ad

Instead of making the fans choose, especially when it might not go well for Sami if he's up against Rhodes, Triple H opted to keep him from advancing.

#1. Sami Zayn's big win should be delayed until the 2026 Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn winning the King of the Ring Tournament and going on to headline WWE SummerSlam would've been excellent. Sami battling Gunther in a rematch from WrestleMania last year would have also been great.

The issue, however, is that he certainly would have lost. Sami Zayn's crowning moment wasn't going to be at SummerSlam. It is too soon. Instead, his crowning moment will likely take place at WWE WrestleMania 42 next year.

Instead of winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, Sami Zayn should win the 2026 Royal Rumble. The show will be held in Saudi Arabia, where fans love Samis. Zayn winning will earn goodwill in the building and all over the world. It will also make his first world title win at WrestleMania all the sweeter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More