WWE Clash at the Castle: 4 reasons why Seth "Freakin" Rollins should defeat Riddle

After three weeks of inactivity, Riddle returned on RAW and brawled with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Following their clash WWE announced a high-stakes bout between the two fierce rivals at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event on their official website.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Riddle is long overdue. The two NXT graduates were initially slated to compete at SummerSlam, but The Visionary brutally assaulted his foe days before the Nashville event. They confronted each other once again at the Biggest Party of the Summer, with Rollins laying out the Original Bro with a vicious Stomp.

This rivalry has legitimate fuel and fire, and their encounter at Clash at the Castle will be epic. However, once the dust has settled, it should be Seth "Freakin" Rollins standing victorious over a defeated Riddle and here are the reasons why.

#4 Seth "Freakin" Rollins needs a monumental statement victory to improve his win/loss record.

Seth Rollins has lost a lot recently.

The Visionary is undoubtedly one of professional wrestling's top stars and a priceless asset to WWE. However, he hasn't been booked as strongly in recent months.

Rollins lost three consecutive times to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell, respectively. In their final encounter inside Hell in a Cell, Rhodes defeated Rollins clean with a torn-pec. Although The Visionary attacked The American Nightmare the following night, he still came out a loser in the overall picture.

Prior to his program with Rhodes, he lost the Elimination Chamber match too. Despite emerging victorious, he was unsuccessful in claiming the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble as he won via disqualification.

His win/loss record in 2022 has been poor and is unbecoming of a star of his caliber. Seth "Freakin" Rollins needs a massive statement victory to gain momentum. A convincing win over Riddle at Clash at the Castle would help accomplish that.

#3 Seth "Freakin" Rollins may have Riddle's number

Can Riddle recover before their match this Saturday at A vicious attack from @WWERollins to @SuperKingofBros on #WWERaw Can Riddle recover before their match this Saturday at #SummerSlam A vicious attack from @WWERollins to @SuperKingofBros on #WWERaw! Can Riddle recover before their match this Saturday at #SummerSlam? https://t.co/b1smx1n7p3

While Edge is often labeled as The Master Manipulator, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is equally, if not more devious, cynical, and sinister. The Messiah knows how to get into his opponents' heads and will do anything to gain the upper-hand.

Rollins has not only played mind games with Riddle, he has taken the physicality to another level. During SummerSlam week, the former Universal Champion mercilessly and viciously assaulted the King of Bros twice. He even put the former RAW Tag Team Champion on the shelf.

This past week on the red brand, Riddle was visibly and understandably frustrated, which may show that Rollins has gotten under his skin. If the former Architect of the Shield can capitalize on his foe's emotions and use them to his advantage, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will walk out victorious.

#2 A loss may be a catalyst for a character change in Riddle

Randy Orton's absence may have hurt his partner's character.

The Original Bro is one of the most likable, exciting, and flamboyant characters on WWE television. Due to his solid character work, RK-Bro has been a tremendous success. However, Randy Orton suffered a back injury, and there is no timeline for The Viper's return.

Riddle has been forced to fight alone, but his character has remained the same. He still copies Orton's moves and mannerisms, but it doesn't carry the same significance and feel in The Apex Predator's absence.

Following his partner's ill-timed injury, The Original Bro has struggled to remain relevant, something Seth "Freakin" Rollins alluded to when he begged his rival to stop copying Orton.

The series of attacks by The Visionary may have ignited a fire inside of the former NXT North American Champion. Riddle was not smiling this past week, but he was livid and out for revenge. The Original Bro showed a more serious version of himself, suggesting that he may be undergoing a character change.

A massive loss to Rollins, who has tormented him for far too long, may be the catalyst for a heel turn or a shift to a darker version of Orton's brother.

#1 Seth "Freakin" Rollins may be a future challenger for Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns collided at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

When Seth "Freakin" Rollins took out Riddle at SummerSlam, he declared his intentions to pursue Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Street Profits kept him busy, and the King of Bros returned to resolve unfinished business with his rival.

The Visionary never lost to The Tribal Chief as he technically won via disqualification in their Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. However. WWE never followed up on their encounter, but the finish left the door open for another colossal bout.

After dismantling Riddle, Rollins can finally move on to challenge his former Shield brother for the World Championships that have eluded him for nearly two years. The victory would provide The Visionary with a much-needed boost and remove the final obstacle between him and Roman Reigns.

