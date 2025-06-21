4 Reasons why Seth Rollins must recruit Cody Rhodes' real-life friend and turn him heel

Seth Rollins has long been one of WWE's top stars. The Visionary debuted as part of The Shield, and they were a major act. He later was the handpicked star of The Authority, which even led to Rollins becoming a world champion.

Nowadays, he is part of another faction. In fact, this time, Seth leads it. He is joined by Paul Heyman, who serves as his Wiseman. Additionally, the dominant and aggressive Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have also joined the ranks.

With that being said, the four-man group could grow past this number. The group could expand to five, with four proper wrestlers. This, of course, is dependent on whether the incredible Ricky Saints were to join the faction.

Saints is a star on NXT who has wrestled for many years, including in All Elite Wrestling. Not only that, but he is Cody Rhodes' real-life friend. A heel turn to join Rollins' stable would be shocking, but it is also necessary. This article will examine multiple reasons why Seth should include Saints in his crew.

#4. Cody Rhodes' friend joining the WWE faction would hurt The American Nightmare emotionally

Cody Rhodes and Ricky Saints are real-life friends. The two were friends when they were in All Elite Wrestling together and even remained friends once Cody left the Jacksonville-based promotion to join WWE again in 2022.

In fact, there is even a well-known incident where Ricky Saints, while still working for AEW, was seen on security footage walking with Cody at a WWE event. In fact, he was even in the crowd cheering his friend on at WrestleMania 40 when Cody dethroned Roman Reigns.

All of this is to say, Ricky Saints turning heel and aligning with Seth Rollins would really hurt Cody. For a close friend like that, who has stuck by him through thick and thin, to abandon The American Nightmare for The Visionary? It would be a far bigger blow than any punch or kick. If Cody and Seth inevitably clash, this could give Rollins a mental edge.

#3. Few WWE stars know Cody Rhodes better than Ricky Saints

Being close friends with a talent means a mental edge, but it can also mean other things, too. It typically means these performers train together, and Seth Rollins could absolutely take advantage of that.

There is a reason the WWE star calls himself The Visionary. He also was once known as The Architect after the fall of The Shield. This is because Seth is a master planner and manipulator. Having Ricky Saints by his side could lead to the demise of one of his biggest rivals.

If Ricky can tell Seth, and of course Paul Heyman, all of the tricks to Cody's training, his personal struggles, his strengths and weaknesses, and beyond, it could be a game changer. An inside man really would change everything if they clash again.

#2. Ricky Saints is also familiar with CM Punk, Seth Rollins' biggest rival

Of course, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins happening again feels likely, but so does Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. The two have been at each other's throats nonstop since Punk returned to WWE in 2023, and they may never stop hating one another.

This is important in regard to Ricky Saints, because the charismatic performer and CM Punk are also friends. The two had mutual respect and admiration for one another while both were WWE stars in All Elite Wrestling together.

Just as Saints would hurt Cody emotionally and also reveal secrets that Seth might not be aware of, the same could apply to CM Punk. If Seth recruits Ricky, there is no doubt that he and his faction could use all of Ricky's knowledge of Punk and their relationship against him.

#1. There is power in numbers, and Seth Rollins knows that

The final reason why Seth Rollins needs to recruit Ricky Saints to his WWE faction comes down to one simple truth: there is power in numbers. For an example of this, look at The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline stable was never stronger than when it featured Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. Five wrestlers and a manager made for a nearly unstoppable combination.

For now, the stable has three male stars and a manager. While these three names are all dominant, they still don't have the same numerical advantage that the original Bloodline has or even The Judgment Day has had at its peak. By adding Saints to the lineup, the group expands, and that could be a significant factor in keeping the group viable in the long term.

