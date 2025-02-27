4 Reasons why Seth Rollins shouldn't win WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Seth Rollins will have high hopes walking into the WWE Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday. He is one of the most experienced men in the company who has entered the hellacious structure before.

Ad

The Visionary will be among the men who are favorites to win the contest. He has a history with Cody Rhodes, and it would make sense for him to go up against The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, there are a few reasons why it would be better for Seth Rollins to fail inside the Elimination Chamber. He has several feuds he can build on The Road to WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

Check out four reasons why Seth Rollins shouldn’t win the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. John Cena deserves the WrestleMania 41 spot

John Cena has returned to WWE to end his career on a high. He competed in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match but fell short at the final hurdle of earning his ticket to Wrestlemania.

The Greatest of All Time then declared himself for the Elimination Chamber Match, and fans will be rooting for him to go all the way. He could eliminate a few other stars to emerge victorious.

Ad

Seth Rollins not winning just so John Cena goes over would work well with the WWE Universe. Cena deserves a proper send-off, and that could include a main-event match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This would indeed mark a generational passing of the torch moment for many fans.

#3. CM Punk is better set to win the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Ad

CM Punk has been looking to win another world championship since his return to the company. However, he has made it clear that headlining WrestleMania is at the top of his bucket list this year.

Punk has done well in making his case for a title match at The Show of Shows. He has even enjoyed a few good segments opposite the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

It would be better to have a babyface CM Punk chase a heel Cody Rhodes for the title if the latter sells his soul to The Rock. The two stars could put on a great rivalry if the direction involves Cody giving in to The Rock’s demands.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins still has an ongoing rivalry with CM Punk that needs its final match

Ad

CM Punk will be entering the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match alongside Seth Rollins. Triple H and his team will look to tell their story inside the Chamber while other stars are looking to win the contest.

It would make sense for both men not to win the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match so that they can take their issues to WrestleMania 41. They could put on a great match at the show to pick up where they left off on RAW’s Netflix premiere.

Ad

While Seth Rollins could have a good match against Cody Rhodes for the title at ‘Mania, many fans will be hoping to see him take on Punk once again.

#1. Roman Reigns could fight him at WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

The Undisputed Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is still without a match for WrestleMania 41. As arguably the biggest name in the company, Triple H will be focusing on building his next feud at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Seth Rollins has presented that feud to the creative team on a platter after attacking Roman Reigns after their simultaneous elimination in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Fans could see the OTC return for revenge very soon.

Seth Rollins could pay the price for his actions at Elimination Chamber where Reigns could return to attack him. He could be the perfect opponent for the OTC after WrestleMania 41, and therefore he must not win the Elimination Chamber match to get in the Undisputed WWE Title feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback