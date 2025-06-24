4 Reasons why Seth Rollins is not on WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is almost here. The big-time premium live event is set to take place live from Saudi Arabia this Saturday. It will follow a special episode of SmackDown, which is also taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Many top stars are scheduled for the show. Former and current world champions will be featured, including Rhea Ripley, Asuka, John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes, along with other stars.

There is one major name not currently announced for Night of Champions: Seth Rollins. The Visionary is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, yet he isn't booked for the big show in Saudi Arabia. As far as fans know, he won't be in attendance.

So, why is one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest stars missing from the next big Premium Live Event? This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for Triple H seemingly leaving The Visionary off this weekend's show in Saudi Arabia.

Below are four reasons why Seth Rollins is not on WWE Night of Champions 2025.

#4. It could be a cooldown before his inevitable push to the main event scene again

WWE has a wealth of big stars. This includes top names who have won world titles and have even headlined WrestleMania, but also talented performers on the rise who haven't yet hit the top of the card. It is a blend.

With that blend in mind, Triple H has to be careful in how he handles such a loaded roster. It is impossible to keep all the stars of WWE RAW and SmackDown hot and in major stories at once. There has to be a rotation, especially at the top of the card. Otherwise, nobody new would ever get pushed.

Rollins might be on a bit of a cooldown from the main event scene so others can be elevated or have major stories. Everybody knows Seth will be rotated back in soon, so missing Night of Champions isn't a big deal.

#3. CM Punk was more needed for his John Cena match

The biggest match at WWE Night of Champions will be a World Title bout. John Cena, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, will defend his title against long-time rival CM Punk.

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Seth Rollins have quite a history together. Frankly, the two can't stand each other, so it's always on sight whenever they're together. It's almost impossible to have the two WWE stars on the same show without them fighting.

Given the issues between CM Punk and The Visionary, Triple H probably wants to keep the two stars apart. If he had to have one of them on the Night of Champions card, it makes more sense for it to be Punk, given John Cena's limited schedule.

#2. There could be a surprise cash in planned for the show

Seth Rollins wields a lot of power in WWE. He leads a stable with the powerhouses Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Additionally, he has his own Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

The main reason The Visionary holds so much influence, however, is what he has in his hands on television. At WWE Money in the Bank, Seth won the Ladder Match and became Mr. Money in the Bank. Now, he has a guaranteed world title opportunity.

The reason Seth isn't booked for Night of Champions might be because he will actually show up for a surprise cash-in. CM Punk and John Cena will fight in the main event, but Rollins could cash in and be the man who leaves as world champion.

#1. The WWE Night of Champions card is full enough already

The final reason why Seth Rollins isn't booked for WWE Night of Champions is how Triple H formats shows. The Game typically books four to six matches on a premium live event, with five bouts being the norm.

Night of Champions will feature six matches: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, John Cena vs. CM Punk, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu, Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes. All have been confirmed for Saturday's show.

With six matches already booked, there is no room for Seth Rollins on the show. A seven-match card on a show that isn't WrestleMania or SummerSlam is extremely rare now, and Triple H wasn't going to break the norm for an extra bout for The Visionary.

