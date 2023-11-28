4 Reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura has been on quite a run in recent times. Since the last few weeks on RAW, Nakamura has been cutting mysterious promos and calling out an unknown opponent. This led to several speculations about who the Japanese superstar was referring to.

While several names were thrown in the mix, on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the man behind Shinsuke Nakamura's mysterious callouts was finally revealed. The superstar was none other than Cody Rhodes.

On the latest edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes declared himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble. That's when the lights went off, and Nakamura appeared on the screen. In a thrilling promo, the former Intercontinental Champion planted seeds for a feud between him and The American Nightmare.

However, Shinsuke Nakamura was in the ring as the lights came on again. When Rhodes turned to face him, Nakamura attacked him with the mist. In this article, we will look at four reasons why the Japanese superstar attacked Cody Rhodes on RAW:

#4. Keeps Shinsuke Nakamura in a prominent spot

After not experiencing much success in the last few years, Shinsuke Nakamura finally struck gold when he turned heel and feuded with Seth Rollins. Despite losing to The Visionary, Nakamura earned plenty of praise, and fans desired to see the Japanese superstar feud with big names.

Hence, by booking a rivalry between Nakamura and Cody Rhodes, WWE allowed the former to be in a prominent spot on RAW. Rhodes is one of the biggest names on the roster, and a successful performance against him could boost Nakamura's career in more ways than one.

#3. To establish Shinsuke Nakamura as a bigger heel

While booking Shinsuke Nakamura against Seth Rollins was a good decision, turning the former into a heel was an even greater decision. Since turning heel, the 43-year-old seems to have made a place for himself on RAW. However, it will be important for Nakamura to establish himself as a bigger heel.

No one is better than Cody Rhodes to help him do the same on RAW. Since returning to WWE, The American Nightmare has become one of the biggest faces on the roster. Therefore, given his popularity as a face, an action against Rhodes could establish Nakamura as a bigger heel.

#2. Solid TV feud for Cody Rhodes before Royal Rumble

While Cody Rhodes declared himself for the Royal Rumble on Monday Night RAW, the Premium Live Event is set to take place in January next year. Until then, he will need a massive rivalry to keep him busy and prepare him for the Royal Rumble.

This is one reason why a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura makes sense. Another reason this feud is the right call can be attributed to the fact that Nakamura and Rhodes have never faced each other in singles competition. Also, The American Nightmare will have a new rivalry to look forward to instead of the same old one with The Judgment Day.

#1. Way back to the World Championship opportunity

When it comes to Cody Rhodes, many believe he is destined to beat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, when it comes to Shinsuke Nakamura, the Japanese superstar's only opportunity to win his first World Championship is by beating Seth Rollins.

Given that Nakamura had already lost to Rollins on previous occasions, he could only climb back the ladder by registering a win against someone of Rollins' caliber. Since Rhodes ticks this box, a win against him could give Nakamura another World Championship opportunity.