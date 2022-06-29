4 Reasons Shotzi should win WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is rapidly approaching, and the stars are preparing for the high-stakes event scheduled for Saturday. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Shotzi surprised many in the WWE Universe as she defeated Tamina for a spot in the Women's Ladder match at the event.

With her win, she joins six other WWE Superstars in the upcoming bout. SmackDown stars Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez are already in the match. Participants from RAW include Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

The field is one of the most impressive in the history of the Women's Money in the Bank matches. Despite the intense competition, it can be argued that Shotzi should be the person to win the contest. Despite her being the least featured of the seven women, she has a lot to offer to the growing division.

Below are four reasons Shotzi should win WWE Money in the Bank.

#4. It would raise her stock within the company

Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

Shotzi isn't the most heavily showcased star on the company's programming. Despite all of her many positives, she's been lost in the shuffle often since being called up to the main roster. The upstart was brought to Friday Night SmackDown almost exactly one year ago on July 9th, 2021.

She has had a few big moments as she and Tegan Nox defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions multiple times last year. However, they couldn't secure the title. Shotzi also had televised matches with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, she came up short.

Her win over Tamina on SmackDown, along with more regular TV time, has slowly raised her stock. Winning the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase would immediately skyrocket her within the company's women's division. Her value would be at an all-time high if she were to win the coveted contract.

#3. Shotzi is incredibly talented

A major reason why Shotzi should win the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match comes down to her sheer talent. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is one of the most underutilized stars in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 30-year-old is very capable inside the ring as she is equipped with an incredible moveset. Shotzi is also a bit of a daredevil at times, so there's always a chance she will bust out a move that is both exciting and terrifying at the same time.

Aside from her in-ring work, Shotzi is a quality talker. She has improved considerably on the mic over the past year or so. She also has an infectious charisma, complimenting her eye-catching presentation. Fans can easily get behind the star, making her a staple in the women's championship scene.

#2. Nobody would expect her to win at WWE Money in the Bank

One major reason as to why Shotzi should win is because nobody expects it to happen. If WWE were to poll their audience about who will win the seven-woman bout, it'd be tough to pick a favorite.

Despite the varied answers the poll would likely bring, it is also unlikely Shotzi will have many backers. She hasn't been pushed heavily enough on television for fans to expect her victory. That's exactly why she should take home the briefcase.

The WWE Universe would be completely surprised if Shotzi won the bout over former world champions such as Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss. Meanwhile, they'd eventually back her to retrieve the briefcase over heavily pushed stars such as Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lacey Evans.

A win by Shotzi is the kind of thing fans live for. True surprises are always a thrill. After all, they say "anything can happen in WWE," right?

#1. Her win would freshen up the division

The SmackDown locker room

While the phrase "anything can happen in WWE" is often used, it isn't always the case. There are times when things feel stagnant within the sports entertainment juggernaut, and there's a need for a fresh face to rise through the ranks.

WWE, at times, relies too heavily on a small handful of the same superstars. As a result, someone new can really help make the show feel exciting. Shotzi could be that person in the women's championship picture.

Despite a few showcase bouts, Shotzi hasn't had any major storylines yet. She also hasn't had any significant singles matches on a premium live event. If she were to win at WWE Money in the Bank and go on to get a push, the women's division would feel much fresher.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is right around the corner. For now, it remains unclear which of the seven talented women will capture the briefcase hanging over the ring. Regardless of all the talent involved, don't overlook the possibility of Shotzi winning big in Vegas. Speaking of WWE Money in the Bank, click here for the reasons why Riddle should win the men's version of the bout.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far