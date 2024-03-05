4 reasons why The Judgment Day should turn babyface in WWE

The Judgment Day has been a dominant faction in WWE for around two years now. The stable first began under Edge's guidance, who quickly recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor then joined the group, but the three stars immediately kicked Edge out.

Soon after Edge's removal, Dominik Mysterio was added to the lineup. Then, in 2023, J.D. McDonagh became an official member. Now, the five stars run World Wrestling Entertainment, especially Monday Night RAW.

Throughout their entire time as a stable, the dangerous faction has remained heels. They have been some of the most dastardly villains in recent memory. All of that may be changing, however, as there have been some hints regarding a chance in the group's direction.

It isn't fully clear yet where the members of the group may go, especially when it comes to the good and evil axes. Regardless, there are several compelling reasons why the group should indeed become heroes. This article will look at some of the reasons a change should happen for the faction.

Below are four reasons why The Judgment Day should turn babyface in WWE:

#4. Fans surprisingly cheered for Finn Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW featured a handful of heel vs. heel matches.

One of the bouts saw Finn Balor and Damian Preist battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. While the WWE Universe wasn't sure how to respond at first, Finn and Damian became fan favorites as the match progressed.

Damian and Finn getting cheered was a sign that some in the WWE Universe wanted to support members of the faction. It likely wouldn't be difficult to turn them babyface when the time is rife.

#3. It would freshen the stable up

As noted, The Judgment Day has been around for about two years now. While there have been additions and, in Edge's case, subtractions from the group, it has mostly been the same, especially since late 2022.

2023 was a particularly dominant year for the WWE stable, and they were featured heavily on RAW. The group interrupting a babyface's promo has become a meme online thanks to how often it was done. But in recent times, some believe the act has started to lose some steam.

A babyface turn would turn that around entirely, however. Damian, Finn, Dominik Mysterio, and even J.D. McDonagh feuding with the likes of Imperium, Ivar, Bronson Reed, and Shinsuke Nakamura could be quite interesting.

#2. Rhea Ripley has been treated as a babyface for a while now

Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor and Damian Priest getting cheered on Monday Night RAW was a surprise because it felt brand new. The two haven't been cheered by fans in the past two years. Still, it isn't a complete shock to see somebody from the stable get applause from the audience.

The reason for that is Rhea Ripley has been massively popular despite being part of the heel stable for quite some time. Not only that, but WWE has positioned her as a star babyface. This was most notable at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, where she was the hometown hero.

Since Rhea battled and defeated Nia Jax, there was no doubt that she was positioned as a babyface. If the company is planning to turn one member of the group, it is realistic for the others to follow suit. The only exception may be Dominik Mysterio, as fans may never cheer for him again.

#1. Judgment Day could feud with various heel stables

The Judgment Day

The final reason why The Judgment Day should potentially turn babyface in WWE comes down to the way the product is run these days. There is a heavy emphasis on stables and alliances, perhaps more than ever before.

This makes for exciting dynamics. The Bloodline has been the most successful group, but Damage CTRL, Judgment Day, and Imperium have all found a lot of success too. Other stables, such as the Latino World Order, have been successful as well.

If Judgment Day were to turn babyface, they could begin feuding with the various heel groups in the company. This not only includes Imperium on RAW but also The Bloodline and Legado del Fantasma on Friday Night SmackDown. Who wouldn't want to see those stables go to war?

Will The Judgment Day turn face in the forthcoming future? Share your views in the comments section below.

