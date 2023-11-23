4 reasons why The Miz must win his 9th Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames

Over the years, The Miz has become one of WWE’s most trusted superstars. A veteran in wrestling, the 43-year-old has made immense contributions to the Stamford-based promotion. Naturally, the company also repaid Miz for his hard work, and he stands in WWE as one of the most successful Intercontinental Champions of all time.

At the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, The Miz will face Gunther in a quest to win his ninth Intercontinental Championship. While many believe the former does not stand a chance, that's simply not true. There are several reasons why the Stamford-based promotion might book The Miz to beat Gunther at the PLE.

In this article, we will look at four such reasons why Miz could become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion:

#4. The Miz can equal Chris Jericho’s record

Recently, Gunther broke the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE History. However, the record for the most IC Championship wins is held by Chris Jericho. The former WWE Superstar has won the prestigious title on nine occasions.

Given that Jericho is now an AEW star, and also considering all he has said about WWE in recent times, the Stamford-based promotion would want a company guy to equal or better his record. On the current roster, no one apart from The Miz can do that, and hence, it's likely to see him win the title.

#3. For fans to take The Miz seriously

When one examines the career of The Miz, he has done plenty for the business. While Miz had several great runs in the Stamford-based promotion, in recent times, his character has not been taken seriously by fans. This is mainly due to the number of losses he has faced, along with his inability to win titles.

Hence, if WWE books the 43-year-old to win the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames, it will help his image massively. The promotion could also use him for several other feuds in which he can help build stars like he did with LA Knight recently.

#2. To keep the prestige of the title

The one thing Gunther did since becoming Intercontinental Champion is that he added a lot of prestige to the title. In comparison to the United States Championship, it's safe to say the IC title currently seems a bit more prestigious.

Hence, if WWE booked Gunther to lose the title, they would need someone who could uphold the prestige of the belt. Given that Miz is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, there is no one better than him to do it. This is a major reason why WWE must look at the 43-year-old as the next IC Champion.

#1. To allow Gunther to pursue bigger things

While names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins steal all the attention, it's hard to deny Gunther's greatness. Since winning the Intercontinental Championship last year, the Austrian star has been on a great run, and many believe he must now compete for a World Championship.

If that's the case and he does decide to pursue a world title, it will be important for him to drop the Intercontinental Championship. While dropping the title to someone else might affect his momentum, it won't be that bad if he loses it to The Miz since the latter has such a long and storied history with the championship.