4 reasons The New Day don't deserve to be part of WWE WrestleMania 41

The New Day will be competing in a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this month. It was announced earlier today by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) for the World Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows later this month.

The War Raiders won the World Tag Team Championship in December 2024 by defeating The Judgment Day. The popular duo has earned the right to be on the card for the biggest show of the year, but the same cannot be said for The New Day.

Listed below are four reasons why Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods do not deserve to be part of WrestleMania 41.

#4. WWE fans despise The New Day for betraying Big E

Big E used to be a member of The New Day, but the faction betrayed him in December 2024. The former WWE Champion attempted to patch things up between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, as they were struggling at the time. He offered to become their manager, but the veterans turned down his offer.

Kingston and Woods scolded Big E for not being there for them, despite knowing that he was still recovering from a broken neck suffered in 2022. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been despised by the WWE Universe ever since they betrayed Big E, and many fans do not want to see them rewarded with a title shot at WrestleMania.

#3. The duo picked up a cheap win over The War Raiders on RAW

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The New Day picked up a cheap victory after Woods brought a steel chair into the ring. Ivar ripped it away and bashed Woods in the ribs with the chair, causing the referee to award The New Day the victory via disqualification.

Woods and Kingston have relied on underhanded tactics to get ahead since turning heel. They did not pick up an impressive victory over the champions on this past Monday's episode of RAW. Instead, they were the ones who brought the steel chair into the ring and were rewarded for their actions.

#2. WWE could have given another team an opportunity

The New Day is one of the most decorated factions in the company, and they have been tag team champions eleven times on the main roster. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston also won the NXT Tag Team Championship back in the day.

Several teams on WWE television could have been given the opportunity to compete for the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 instead of The New Day. The Creed Brothers have not accomplished a lot on the main roster so far.

New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) recently reunited, and the Latino World Order could also have been placed in the title match. The promotion should have placed another team in the title match or, at the very least, had several teams, including Woods and Kingston, challenging for the titles at WrestleMania.

#1. Other matches deserve a spot at WWE WrestleMania 41

There are a few titles currently not scheduled to be defended at WrestleMania 41 that deserve a spot over The New Day and The War Raiders. Chelsea Green is the inaugural Women's United States Champion but is currently not booked for a title defense at WrestleMania.

Lyra Valkyria became the first Women's Intercontinental Champion this year and likely will not be defending her title on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Instead, she will be teaming up with Bayley in a Gauntlet match tonight on SmackDown to potentially earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

The Street Profits recently captured the WWE Tag Team Championship and are currently not booked for a bout at the biggest PLE of the year. While The New Day is still a very relevant duo, there were other options to consider for a spot on the card for WWE WrestleMania 41.

