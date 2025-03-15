Female WWE star reacts after The Street Profits become new champions on historic SmackDown episode

The Street Profits become the new WWE Tag Team Champions, holding gold after over 1500+ days. Their close ally, B-Fab, has shared her reaction to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's momentous victory.

Dawkins and Ford last held tag team gold on January 8, 2021. For the next four years, the duo remained within the number one contenders' cycle but failed to secure another championship until the more dangerous heel turn that took place at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

That being said, last night, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of #DIY failed to successfully defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits in a first-time-ever SmackDown match on March 14 in Barcelona, Spain.

Following Friday night's show, the former Hit Row member took to X/Twitter to congratulate Dawkins and Ford. B-Fab cheered on The Street Profits, declared them the best, and stated that their success was just the beginning.

"My 𝐁𝐎𝐘𝐒 are UPPP!! There is 𝒩𝒪𝒩ℰ ℬℰ𝒯𝒯ℰℛ! Just the 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 🅱️💅🏽#ANDNEW #NewProfits," she wrote.

Check out The Vibe's tweet below:

The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins reveals what motivated him to win WWE championship on SmackDown

As previously mentioned, this week's blue brand was held in Barcelona. For those unfamiliar with Spanish football, FC Barcelona's biggest rival is Real Madrid. Interestingly, Dawkins is a fan of Real Madrid.

In a SmackDown exclusive interview, Angelo Dawkins revealed that he attended a Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid soccer match a few days ago and found their determination inspiring. One-half of The Street Profits then attributed his WWE Tag Team Championship victory to that inspiration, particularly performing in Barcelona.

"Unreal. A couple days ago, I went to go to see Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid, and watching their resilience on the pitch was something special. It motivated me to come out here and put on a show, especially in Barcelona," Dawkins said.

The Profits duo won't be able to celebrate for long, as they will defend their title against Pretty Deadly. Also, the champions might face immediate threats from The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza.

It will be exciting to see what lies for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

