4 reasons why The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 is best for business

The Rock returned to WWE on SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns, and fan reception was heatedly mixed. A massive divide immediately formed in the Internet fanbase between the camp hoping to see the dream match and the side wishing for Cody Rhodes to "Finish the Story."

The latter school of thought is greatly incensed, and they have many good reasons to be. However, if the company does choose to go with Rock vs. Reigns, there are plenty of reasons why that match makes all the sense in the world.

Here are four of the biggest ways The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is best for WWE's business

#4. The Rock vs Roman Reigns is a bigger match for WWE than Rhodes vs Reigns II

Let's get the obvious out of the way. As much as a portion of the Internet Wrestling Community doesn't want to hear it, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is the bigger match. Cody Rhodes finishing the story is more desirable to the core fanbase, but the world's biggest movie star does move the needle more than anyone else.

The Great One is the bigger draw to "casual" fans and "lapsed" fans who dropped off after the Attitude Era and in the two decades afterward. So, from a purely business-minded perspective, it does make sense for him, and not The American Nightmare, to challenge The Tribal Chief in Philadelphia.

#3. The timing is better for Roman Reigns to face The Rock than Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is a story that WWE has been telling for almost two years, The Rock vs. Reigns has been a lifetime in the making. More fans have been invested in the latter feud than the former, and for longer. The Great One is almost 52 and getting busier than ever with movies and business, so time is running out on his viability as a big-time opponent for Reigns.

Couple that with the rumors that the company wants The Tribal Chief to beat Hulk Hogan's mark of 1474 days with the Undisputed Championship, and the timing makes sense. As damaging as being replaced by The Brahma Bull could be to Rhodes, losing to Reigns again would be much worse. As Drew McIntyre has shown, you can finish the story even if you are already a former world champion.

Besides, The People's Champ deserves to have what could be his retirement match on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Show of Shows is not as crucial to The American Nightmare's story as, for example, the prestigious title or Madison Square Garden, where it slipped through his father's hands.

#2. The Rock vs Roman Reigns, if done right, could fit better into the general story for WWE

While The Rock's return to face Roman Reigns looks, on the face of it, like a past star grabbing the spotlight from a current headliner, it could have more storyline upside for WWE. The Brahma Bull's feud with The Tribal Chief could end up facilitating multiple Bloodline story threads such as Uso vs Uso, Solo Sikoa turning against Roman Reigns, and even Jacob Fatu potentially debuting in the company!

On the Cody Rhodes side of things, it could offer The American Nightmare a chance to dethrone Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows, closing their saga on a high note. This could lead to Damian Priest cashing in or fresh rivals for Rhodes like Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and a returning CM Punk.

Meanwhile, Reigns can retire The Great One, wrap up The Bloodline with Sikoa, lose Paul Heyman, and feud with the remaining top SmackDown stars he's yet to face, like Bobby Lashley. Maybe Triple H is onto something.

#1. The Rock vs Roman Reigns is the best makeshift solution to WWE's current WrestleMania 40 problems

WWE began 2024 in flying form, with The Rock's Day One return doing big numbers, CM Punk and Seth Rollins firing on all cylinders, and Brock Lesnar's return imminent. Within the month of January, Rollins suffered an injury that threatened his 'Mania status, Punk suffered one that ruled him out of the Show of Shows, and Lesnar was also taken out of the equation for reasons beyond the creative team's control.

With Charlotte Flair also ruled out and John Cena uncertain for WrestleMania 40, the event's star power looks pretty shaky. The Great One returning to challenge Roman Reigns could be Triple H's way of reassuring the TKO board and stakeholders by replacing lost star power, not only in Philadelphia but possibly also at Elimination Chamber in Perth.

Perhaps more importantly, whether negative or positive, the buzz around it has shifted attention back from lawsuits, allegations, and injuries to the product. As far as WWE is concerned, this is best for business.

