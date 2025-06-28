4 Reasons why Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place earlier today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show set the stage for Night of Champions tomorrow, but it also featured numerous big matches and moments.

For example, SmackDown had three different title matches. Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to win the Women's United States Championship in the opening contest, and later on, The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks ended their tag team title bout without a proper finish.

The show also featured Tiffany Stratton defending her title against Nia Jax. The two clashed in a Last Woman Standing Match that was extremely physical. In the end, despite a valiant effort from Nia, The Buff Barbie retained her prized belt.

This move, at least on the surface of it, was a bit surprising. Nia Jax is bigger, stronger, and more experienced than Stratton. Some might wonder why Tiffany retained the gold, and this article will examine a few possible reasons for this booking decision.

#4. WWE could have plans for Tiffany and the title at Evolution

WWE Evolution is back. The premium live event, taking place in just two weeks, will feature all-female performers. Tiffany Stratton may have retained her title on SmackDown tonight because she could have a major role at that event.

For example, Triple H could be planning a dream match for the show. Trish Stratus is expected to be at Evolution. After the pair teamed up earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, who would say no to Stratton vs. Stratus for the title?

Alternatively, Bianca Belair could be back in time for a dream match with Stratton. While the two have clashed before, this would be their first genuine big-time singles match. There is little doubt that it would be fantastic.

#3. Nia Jax was already champion last year

Nia Jax is a top star in WWE, so if she had won the title from Tiffany Stratton, it wouldn't have been shocking. Still, the fact that she is a top star could be why the powerhouse didn't dethrone Tiffany tonight.

Jax was the WWE Women's Champion just last year. She won the 2024 Queen of the Ring Tournament by last defeating Lyra Valkyria for the gold. Nia then went on to dethrone Bayley of the coveted title at SummerSlam.

The mighty queen held the title from August 2024 until January 2025. After nearly six months as champion, Triple H might not feel like she needs the gold right now or any time soon. Of course, that could change in the future, but for now, Nia is already established. Giving her the belt feels unnecessary.

#2. Naomi cashing in on a babyface makes more sense

Naomi is a beloved veteran. She has been on WWE television for the better part of 15 years now, with the only real break having come from when she left the company and competed in TNA Wrestling.

The Queen of Glow won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month. She defeated other WWE stars, including Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer. This means she has a guaranteed title opportunity at any time within one year.

If she is going to cash in the contract, it would make sense to do so on a babyface. Naomi is a vile heel now. Cashing in another heel wouldn't make sense. Instead, Tiffany keeping the title until Naomi cashes in could be a smart move.

#1. Tiffany Stratton might have a long title reign

As noted, Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship earlier this year. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the six months or so since then, Stratton has defended her championship five times. Three of those WWE Women's Title defenses were against Nia Jax, but she also retained the gold against both Bayley and Charlotte Flair. These are all former multi-time world champions.

This could be a sign that Tiffany will have a significantly longer reign with the title than fans realize. She could replicate Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Roman Reigns, and others by having a title reign that lasts upwards of a year. If that's the plan, there's no way she could have lost on SmackDown.

