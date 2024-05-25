4 reasons why Uncle Howdy didn't show up at King and Queen of the Ring despite major tease

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 was a huge success, as the company delivered one of the most spectacular shows of the year. From crowning a new champion to coronating a new King and Queen of the Ring, several things transpired at the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

However, a wide section of fans were seemingly disappointed as the Uncle Howdy storyline did not feature at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Despite several teases over the months, WWE did not pull the trigger on this storyline at the event, which disappointed many fans.

Let's look at four reasons why Uncle Howdy did not show up at WWE's most recent premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#4. Could have overshadowed the crowning of King and Queen of the Ring

WWE's latest premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was themed around the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, which determined the holders of the coveted crowns. However, Uncle Howdy's return at the spectacle could have completely overshadowed the crowning of the new King and Queen.

Therefore, it could be one of the major reasons why Howdy's storyline didn't kick off at the premium live event, as it would have stolen the show and become the talking point among the fans. WWE did not want Nia Jax and Gunther's moments to be overshadowed, especially since the stakes were high.

The Stamford-based promotion wanted the spotlight to be on the coronation of the new King and Queen of the Ring, which has been hyped up for months.

#3. Its debut became too obvious

Triple H's era in WWE as the Chief Content Officer is known for being unpredictable, as he often prefers to shock the fans when they least expect it. However, when it comes to Uncle Howdy's storyline, it became too obvious to debut at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

The fact that it became too perceptible for the fans could be a reason why The Game did not pull the trigger on this storyline in Jeddah. He seemingly wants to swerve the WWE Universe and make Howdy's return in a place that fans could never imagine.

#2. WWE might have many more things to unravel

The Stamford-based promotion has been dropping several teases over the weeks in regards to the Uncle Howdy storyline. However, it appears that WWE might have many more clues to unravel, which would provide fans with more hints, leaving them at the edge of their seats.

The company seemingly does not intend to rush this storyline and could gradually continue its progression. This could be a primary reason why Howdy didn't show up at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

While the return of this mystifying storyline is possibly set for a premium live event, Triple H could also pull off a huge shocker and debut it on any random episode of RAW or SmackDown.

#1. The show was already star-studded

One of the major reasons Uncle Howdy did not show up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is that the show was already star-studded and was filled with several intriguing things. The addition of yet another segment, especially a huge one, could have looked redundant.

From Liv Morgan's championship win to the crowning of the new King and Queen of the Ring, there were various significant elements in the show. Besides, a Champion vs. Champion bout between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul was also a huge attraction.

Therefore, the debut of the most-anticipated storyline at the spectacle would have looked superfluous. It could have also outshined other important things that took place at the premium live event. Hence, WWE seemingly preferred to save the debut of the Uncle Howdy storyline for another time.

