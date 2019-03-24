4 Reasons why Braun Strowman deserves a main event push post WrestleMania 35

Sanchit Grover

Will we see the monster back in the main event picture?

Ardent WWE supporters will reckon 2018 as the year when Braun Strowman literally brutalised the Raw Locker room on his way to the top. The monster among men enthralled the WWE Universe on one too many occasions as the fans kept on anticipating Braun's actions. From his heroic Survivor Series performances to winning the greatest royal rumble in Saudi Arabia, Braun has been one of the top stars of recent times.

WWE Creative have teased the idea of Braun capturing the Universal Championship but to the displeasure of millions of Braun Strowman fans, the day is yet to come when the monster among men gets his hands on the Universal Championship. Putting everything Braun has done into consideration, it seems quite absurd that the monster among men has no major plans heading on to WrestleMania.

Braun did a lot to be the main attraction at the Showcase of the Immortals but as of now, the former Wyatt Family member has got nothing major on his plate as he recently announced his decision to enter the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at the upcoming WrestleMania 35.

The monster deserves to be in the main event frame once more and here are 4 reasons why the WWE should make it happen post WrestleMania 35:

#4 A monstrous presence in the main event picture

Braun Strowman had quite a rivalry with the beast

WWE's history with giant men is well-noted fact as many big men have graced the squared circle. While Braun is definitely a big guy, the Monster Among Men is much more agile, quick and most importantly explosive than many other superstars of his weight.

Braun's ability to put on a decent show had been one of the prime factors in his rise to the top and it won't be a bad idea to have a monstrous presence in the main event picture once more.

There are many talented superstars in the WWE but not sure of how many can claim to be 'Monster'. By Monster, we mean someone who can flip ambulances, take the set down or break the ring! Braun Strowman brings heaps of exciting moments with him and a man capable of churning out mind-boggling OMG instances deserves to be the main attraction on any show.

