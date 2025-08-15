4 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Must Insert Himself into Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title Reign

Brock Lesnar made a surprising return on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 after the high-stakes main event that saw Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena to become a two-time WWE Undisputed Champion. The Beast Incarnate decimated Cena with an F-5 upon his comeback, setting up a potential feud with the latter.

While many fans had expected a rivalry to erupt between the veterans on last week's edition of SmackDown, that didn't happen as Lesnar hasn't made another appearance since then. Instead, The Franchise Player entered into a feud with Logan Paul, changing the storyline. Interestingly, this may be WWE's plan to have Brock in the Undisputed Championship picture upon his next appearance.

Now, let's explore four reasons why Brock Lesnar must insert himself into Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title reign.

#4. To provide fresh matches if he wins the title

It's a fact that Cody Rhodes has limited competitors left on SmackDown, as he has faced almost all the prominent superstars on the blue brand. Cody won his first world title at WrestleMania XL, defeating Roman Reigns to secure the Undisputed WWE Championship. He successfully defended the gold against several top challengers before finally losing it to John Cena a year later.

Having regained the title from Cena at SummerSlam 2025, there aren't many challengers left on the roster after his current feud with Drew McIntyre. Hence, the creative team could reintroduce Brock Lesnar into the title picture and book him to dethrone The American Nightmare to set up fresh matches for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#3. He has a victory over Cody Rhodes from 2023

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes battled each other three times in 2023, with Cody securing the victory in their first encounter at Backlash. However, The Beast Incarnate got a win in their rematch at Night of Champions. The bitter rivals then had their last match at SummerSlam 2023, where The American Nightmare emerged victorious, before Lesnar went on a long hiatus.

However, with Cody Rhodes still having a 2:1 record over Brock Lesnar, the latter may seek to even the score now that he's returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, Lesnar could request a final match against Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

#2. He could beat John Cena to earn a title shot

Earlier this month, Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited comeback to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 and delivered a massive F-5 to John Cena after the latter lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. While The Beast Incarnate hasn't made another appearance since then, his next appearance in the Stamford-based promotion has been advertised.

If this happens, Lesnar may continue his feud with John Cena. While The Franchise Player might still be interested in regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship, the creative team could schedule a match for the bitter rivals to determine the No. 1 contender for the gold. Interestingly, Triple H may book Lesnar for the win, earning him a title shot against Cody Rhodes.

#1. To walk into WrestleMania 42 as champion

Brock Lesnar has always been one of WWE's most formidable stars. The creative team has consistently kept him in the title picture one way or the other, despite his irregular appearances. However, Lesnar hasn't been a champion since losing his WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at 'Mania 38 in A Winner-Take-All match, and the latter became the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Given this situation, Triple H may book Cody Rhodes to drop the title to The Beast Incarnate and enable the latter to walk into The Grandest Stage of Them All as a champion.

