4 reasons why Charlotte Flair should not win the 2020 Royal Rumble

Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

Charlotte Flair had forced her way into the iconic WrestleMania match between Rousey and Lynch

The 2020 Royal Rumble is drawing closer with each passing day, and the hype around the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble Matches for the event is at an all-time high.

Fans and critics are taking to social media and websites of their choice to express who they think should and should not win the Battle Royal(s).

The winner of each match will get an opportunity to compete for a Championship of their choosing at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 36.

Keeping that in mind, many top Superstars make it to the list when you think of who can win the Women’s Royal Rumble. While Charlotte Flair is one of those women who tops any list in WWE, there are a few reasons why she should not win the 2020 Royal Rumble.

In this article, we will look at the 4 reasons why Charlotte Flair should not win the Royal Rumble in 2020.

#4 She should remain in the Tag Team Championship picture for some time

Flair and Lynch failed to defeat The Kabuki Warriors at TLC 2019

Charlotte Flair has been a solo competitor for most of her career. This has allowed her to battle some of the top women in the industry one-on-one, and win several Championships in the process.

Recently, Flair teamed up with her friendly nemesis Becky Lynch to take on the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, the challengers were unable to take the title away from Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Flair is just one Championship short of becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE and needs to get her hands on the Tag Team titles to become one.

With that in mind, it will be good to watch her remain in the Tag Team Championship picture for some more time, possibly partnering with another Superstar who needs a boost.

Along with her partner, she could take the titles away from the Kabuki Warriors, freeing up Asuka to battle Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Flair has proven to be an outstanding singles competitor in her career, and now the company needs to use her as a tag team competitor to push a newer face ahead while giving The Queen a chance to do something new.

