4 reasons why Roman Reigns' attacker should not be revealed until after SummerSlam

WWE should wait.

This week's edition of SmackDown Live ended in an... interesting way.

Roman Reigns was walking backstage ready to speak to Kayla Braxton about a challenge he was going to make for SummerSlam before scaffolding fell onto him in one of the most weirdly-executed segments in recent WWE history. The idea was a great one, but the execution was ambitious at best.

UPDATE: At this point, the identity of the forklift driver has not been determined.https://t.co/2KhyIwUL0t — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2019

It turned out to be a person driving a forklift and the culprit will likely be revealed next week, with a SummerSlam match between him and the Big Dog. However, that should not be the case. It would be in WWE's best interests to prolong this angle until after the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' is concluded. They really should do so much more with this scaffolding attack.

Here are four reasons why the driver of the forklift should have his identity revealed after SummerSlam instead of before the show

#4 "Whodunnit" angles usually play out for weeks

This was one of the best angles of 2018.

It really is simple, but the classic story of a mystery man attacking a WWE superstar backstage is one of the most effective angles that WWE uses. It is a fun storytelling device where the fans are filled with intrigue, left guessing who could the assailant be. The company has used the extended "Whodunnit" on Raw, SmackDown and NXT in the past three years.

In order to obtain the highest interest in this storyline, WWE should prolong the revelation of the attacker. In 2016, it took weeks to find out who attacked Nikki Bella at Survivor Series and Enzo Amore had been getting attacked for a solid month before Big Cass was revealed as the culprit. It jams up the intrigue on the show, giving fans a good reason to tune into SmackDown for a number of weeks.

The "Whodunnit" storyline with Aleister Black was one of the best in the entirety of last year. WWE should really let this investigation last a few weeks, instead of rushing it in time for next week's big show.

