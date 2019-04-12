4 Reasons why Sasha Banks is right in wanting to leave WWE

Biplab Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.68K // 12 Apr 2019, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks may not be wrong in leaving WWE

Disclaimer: The views represented here are of the writer and doesn't necessarily align with that of Sportskeeda

Shocking rumors have emerged that Sasha Banks wanted to quit WWE following her loss in the fatal four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 35. While there were a lot of speculations as to why Banks didn't appear on the RAW after WrestleMania, it seems that WWE's decision to have Sasha and Bayley drop the tag titles to the IIconics was one of the reasons why Sasha may have contemplated leaving.

With Dean Ambrose also not renewing his contract, and The Revival also expressing their displeasure working for WWE, these are just a few instances that are damaging the overall image of the company. It speaks a lot about how WWE isn't being able to retain its talent despite being on top of the mountain in the pro-wrestling industry.

Sasha has spent nearly 5 years with the company and is hugely popular among fans worldwide. Her wrestling abilities have been admired by many, including the likes of Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. A lot of women backstage and in NXT draw inspiration from her journey.

So if Sasha does want to leave, she might be right. Here are 5 reasons why.

#4 She is a decorated superstar, but WWE doesn't see her as a major player

Sasha Banks is a four-time RAW Women's Champion, and also the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion

Sasha Banks will always be remembered for her days in NXT. She lit up the yellow brand with her awesome heel persona and her character work was masterful. Her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn (2015) was and probably still is the best women's match in WWE. During her time in the developmental brand, she became NXT Champion and was part of the Four Horsewomen along with Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch.

These four women were always seen as the next top stars of the company. But as they made their way to the main roster, most of the spotlight fell on Charlotte Flair. Sasha has had a storied rivalry against The Queen, but she was made more of an afterthought. She did win the RAW Women's Championship on three separate occasions against Charlotte, but she could never win any of her title defenses.

This was the kind of booking that frustrated not just Banks, but the fans as well. WWE had the chance to make things right when Alexa Bliss feuded with the Boss. But, it was the same old story. Banks would win the title from Bliss at SummerSlam 2017, and one week later, lost the title in a rematch on RAW.

This was an embarrassing treatment for a star of her caliber, and WWE hasn't tried to make amends ever since. They know they can't afford to lose her, yet they haven't made the right decisions when it came to booking her character.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement