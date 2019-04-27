4 Reasons why Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles shouldn't happen

A dream match for many

A week back, we saw Raw acquire one of SmackDown's most prized possessions, AJ Styles. Styles had made SmackDown Live his home for the past three years when he was drafted to the Blue Brand in the 2016 WWE Draft.

Styles soon proved that he wasn't going to be lost in the shuffle on Monday nights when he did what he does best and that's to be phenomenal. He beat Mysterio and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match and went on to defeat Baron Corbin to make sure that he will be Seth Rollins' challenger on the first PPV after WrestleMania, Money In The Bank.

This is one match-up that WWE fans can finally cross off their bucket lists. Ever since Styles has stepped into a WWE ring, fans have waited for this showdown and they can be content that they're finally getting it. But there are a few problems that this face-off has and here they are:

#4 It's too early

AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins. This sounds like a match that should be headlining WrestleMania or any of the Big 4 PPVs. This match surely is a crowd puller but the fact that it is going to take place at a PPV that has its own gimmick is really underwhelming.

There is no doubt that fans are going to be entertained by the bout between the two at Money In The Bank, but the match should have been saved for a later PPV that needed these heavyweight names to sell tickets or to make a match card more intriguing. All in all, it's great to see WWE pulling the trigger on this one with high stakes involved, but the stage could have been much bigger.

