4 reasons why the original planned Hell in a Cell finish was a good idea

The end of the Hell in a Cell match did not receive many positive reactions.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that until it was changed, possibly on the same day of the show, the match between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship was supposed to end differently. Instead of being stopped from hitting Bray with a sledgehammer, Seth was supposed to throw Wyatt off of the top of the cage, much like Mankind's iconic fall over 20 years ago. After the match was called off, Wyatt was to sit up, Undertaker style, and attack Rollins. From there, the event would have ended similarly to how really happened. It's not a gigantic change, but there are some positive sides to a slightly different conclusion.

The end of the Hell in a Cell match from the recent WWE pay-per-view was not received well by fans. Seth Rollins successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt inside the eponymous structure, but the controversial call from the referee made many fans angry. WWE attempted damage control by having referee Rod Zapata defend himself by stating that he thought he was making the best decision for Bray Wyatt's safety by stopping the match before Rollins could act on his plan to use the sledgehammer.

There have been many opinions, mostly negative, about the way the match ended. It has recently come out, however, that there was allegedly a different finish planned to end the Hell in a Cell match. It still would have been controversial, but possibly not as controversial as what actually occurred that night.

#4 It would have been more memorable than the actual finish

Seth Rollins pounded on Bray Wyatt with multiple Stomps

People are going to remember the way the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell match ended. Chances are very low that people are going to forget. The problem is that it's going to be remembered the wrong way. Many, maybe most, viewers did not like the way the referee decided to call off the match. It's Hell in a Cell! There are no rules, you win by pinfall or submission, and there has to be a winner! Yes, the official decision puts Seth Rollins' name as the winner in the record books, but it took days for fans to receive that explanation.

If Seth would have done something drastic, like throw Bray off the top of the Cell, it would have been epic. There have only been two other men in the 40+ Hell in a Cell matches who have fallen from the very top of the structure. Mankind was infamously thrown off the top and through the announce desk by The Undertaker in 1998.

Shane McMahon willingly jumped off the top of the Cell in 2016 and 2018. Many others have fallen from varying heights, but nobody else has fallen from the top of the cage and landed on the floor. Rikishi was gingerly pushed off the top, but he landed very safely in the bed of a truck and it was a less-than-impressive visual.

The big point is that it has been over 2 decades since anyone was forcefully, with malice, thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell. If Seth Rollins was so desperate to defeat The Fiend that he would resort to throwing him off the top of the cage with intent to cause serious injury, it would have never been forgotten, and the referee calling off the match may have been received with less ill will from the fans. The memory would be the fall, not the reason the bell was rung.

