4 Theories As To Why WWE Is Keeping Drew McIntyre Out Of The Universal Championship Picture 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    24 Apr 2019, 16:49 IST

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will cross paths in the future
This week on Raw, Drew McIntyre was part of a triple threat match which also included The Miz and Baron Corbin but interestingly the decision was made to have Corbin pin The Miz in what was obviously a stroke of luck for the former Constable of Monday Night Raw.

McIntyre was obviously mad about the fact that he wouldn't be able to challenge for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank next month, but Corbin wasn't the star to go on to win the opportunity either since AJ Styles will be the man stepping up to Seth Rollins.

It's obvious that the company are currently protecting Drew McIntyre and have some huge plans for him, but what could be on the horizon for the Scottish Psychopath given the recent Superstar Shake-up and the beginning of a new era on Raw?

#4. The new face of Monday Night Raw

Drew McIntyre could be the new face of Monday Night Raw
Drew McIntyre was defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania a few weeks ago but Reigns has since been moved over to the SmackDown Live brand and there is now a huge opening at the top of the ladder for whichever star can step up.

McIntyre has spent most of his main roster career showing that he's a future World Champion, but it appears that the company don't want to send him after Seth Rollins right away, so there could instead be a plan to make him the new face of Monday Night Raw before he wins the title much like they did with Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania.

McIntyre has been pushed into a fantastic position on WWE Raw over the past few weeks and could continue to push himself forward without a Championship in the coming weeks if the company allows it.

