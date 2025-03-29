4 reasons why WrestleMania 41 reported ticket sales are lower than expected

WWE, for months now, is building towards WrestleMania 41. After all, regardless of how many successful PLEs WWE does, it all comes down to this annual event, which many call The Show of Shows.

Over the years, WrestleMania has built a reputation for being one of the most attended wrestling events. However, this year's edition seems to won't live up to the reputation.

This year's Grandest Stage of Them All is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The stadium has a capacity of 65k seats, and according to Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this year's Showcase of The Immortals sold over 45k tickets for Night One and over 47k for Night Two.

"WrestleMania is currently at 45,915 tickets out for the first night and 47,730 for the second night, with identical $273 get-in prices on the secondary market."

The 2021 edition of SummerSlam also took place at the same stadium, and more than 51k fans attended the premium live event. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena headlined the PLE.

Based on the current sale, it's reported that WrestleMania 41 might be the lowest-attended edition of the premium live event since 'Mania 22, which had 17,159 seats sold. In this article, we will look at four possible reasons why the ticket sales for this year's WrestleMania are lower than expected:

#4. WrestleMania 41 ticket prices are high

The ticket prices for WrestleMania 41 are high. Many wrestling fans have said the same on social media platforms. As of this writing, the cheapest two-night combo on Ticketmaster starts at $650 and goes up to $15,000.

When these ticket prices are added with other costs such as airfare, hotel, etc., it would seem like a wise choice for many to sit back and enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes. This could be why WWE is struggling to fill seats this year.

#3. Superstars not being booked properly on the Road to WrestleMania

While WWE has managed to secure some big matches for WrestleMania 41, many superstars on the roster haven't been booked appropriately. Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Liv Morgan are a few of those who made a big name for themselves in the last year or so.

But, despite their success, their booking leading up to The Show of Shows hasn't been satisfactory. If WWE had to use such talent better, it would clearly reflect their ticket sales for the premium live event.

#2. John Cena's heel turn was underwhelming

When John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, not only was the wrestling world left shocked, but it also became worldwide news. However, Cena's journey since then has been a little underwhelming.

In his few appearances, Cena didn't say anything about his association with The Rock. Nor did the 16-time World Champion speak to Cody Rhodes, the man he will face at WrestleMania.

Somewhere, the way Cena has been presented seems a little underwhelming, especially because this will be his final time competing at this event. This could be another reason fans are reluctant to watch WrestleMania 41 live.

#1. Uncertainty about The Rock

The Rock was a key factor in John Cena turning heel and Cody Rhodes being left in a pool of blood at Elimination Chamber. But since this happened, there has been no mention of The Final Boss, which has confused fans.

It's unclear what role The Rock will play at WrestleMania, which has led to speculation about whether he will be a part of the event. While it's hard to imagine he won't be a part of the PLE in Las Vegas, the lack of appearances from The Final Boss leading up to WrestleMania 41 is a high disappointment and could be the reason for low ticket sales.

