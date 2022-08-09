4 reasons why WWE should book AJ Styles as Bobby Lashley's next challenger

This past Monday on RAW, Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles came out as major winners. The former successfully defended his United States Championship against a resolute Ciampa, while the latter defeated The Miz in a No Disqualification match.

Lashley and Styles are two RAW Superstars with a ton of momentum behind them. With The All Mighty defeating the likes of Ciampa and Theory recently, he is in need of a credible challenger to step up.

On that note, we made the case for AJ Styles and presented four reasons why he should challenge Bobby Lashley for his United States Championship.

#4. On our list of reasons why AJ Styles should face Bobby Lashley for the US title: Styles' credibility is bulletproof

No matter what AJ Styles does on RAW, his reputation and ability means he can be slotted into the main event scene at any time. Such is his credibility as a performer, and superstars cut from this cloth are the kind Bobby Lashley needs to face.

Lashley has dispatched the likes of Theory and Ciampa, but Styles is a step above both of them. He could be the All Mighty's biggest test yet as champion, and one he may struggle to overcome. It's been a while since The Phenomenal One held gold, so he'll have all the incentives in the world to take the US Champion down.

#3. It is a fresh matchup

AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley have crossed paths a few times, but all of those meetings have been in multi-man contests. They are yet to lock horns in a high-profile singles match, which is why WWE should book this feud while they can.

Styles versus Lashley would be a great match for their contrasting in-ring techniques. Even if the powerful United States Champion is favored to win, one can never count the challenger out. He is a man of exceptional speed, grit and innovation, and no one would be surprised if he managed to stun The All Mighty.

Given the talent of the two performers and the unpredictability surrounding the eventual result, this is a match the WWE Universe would love to see.

#2. It is a face versus face encounter and opens up the door to heel turns

Bobby Lashley has been dispatching heels one after another for a while. The likes of Omos, Theory and Ciampa have all fallen to him. AJ Styles being one of the top faces on RAW could be the perfect challenger for Lashley. Fans love both superstars and there will also be less shenanigans and more action when they go at it.

However, WWE could also turn either superstar heel and continue the feud with renewed intensity. The All Mighty and The Phenomenal One are both excellent at playing the villain role, and WWE can book the match knowing they always have that option at hand.

#1. This is the perfect setup match for Lashley to move to the main event

Bobby Lashley has had a great couple of months recently, and his performances warrant a world championship opportunity. He is also one of the few believable challengers left who could battle Roman Reigns and beat him to become the top champion in WWE.

With Styles, WWE has the option to book him to beat The All Mighty and win the US title. Lashley, meanwhile, could go on to face The Tribal Chief and give him a good run for his money.

