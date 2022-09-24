4 reasons WWE should do Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series 2022

The WWE Universe may be awe-inspired by Roman Reigns' historic Universal Championship reign, which has lasted for more than two years. However, one cannot simply disregard the remarkable job the mid-card champions have done for their respective brands.

Bobby Lashley won the US Championship at Money in The Bank from Austin Theory. He has proven to be a fighting champion, having successfully defended the title against top-tier talents like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and The Miz.

Not having been pinned since his main roster debut, Gunther has been on a tear. The Austrian Anomaly bested Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus in two of the best wrestling matches of the year.

Come Survivor Series, WWE should pit Gunther against Lashley. Here, we will delineate 4 reasons why that should happen.

#4 The WWE Universe is clamoring for Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Bobby Lashley vs Gunther at Survivor Series. Bobby Lashley vs Gunther at Survivor Series. https://t.co/cSI3XEDqtt

Since The Ring General fought The Celtic Warrior in a five-star classic, WWE fans have demanded a colossal, titanic clash between the IC Champion and the US Champion.

Gunther is a remarkable talent, but he seems to have even greater chemistry with men of comparable size and power, which would explain the match against Sheamus. Bobby Lashley is equally if not more powerful than The Celtic Warrior; The All Mighty is one of the most imposing Superstars in the locker room.

Since Triple H's creative takeover, WWE has listened to its fans. They wanted Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano back, and that's what Hunter gave them. The fan base wanted a Dominik Mysterio heel turn, and it happened. Thus, Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley may take place on popular demand.

#3 Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley is true to Survivor Series' theme of brand supremacy.

Survivor Series is all about brand supremacy!

Following the reintroduction of the brand split in July 2016, Survivor Series has been built around the theme of brand supremacy. Beginning in 2017, WWE booked champion vs. champion match-ups for the second-longest running premium live event. NXT was also involved in 2019.

However, WWE may have run into a barrier this year. The top World Championships were unified at WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Unified WWE Universal Champion. The Usos later unified the Tag Team Championships too.

In the men's division, it is the only mid-card championships that have not been unified. In keeping with tradition and custom, Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley in a Champion vs. Champion match may be one of the few announced encounters to live up to Survivor Series' recurring theme.

#2 Either man would benefit immensely from a win.

Gunther is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE

We previously discussed the dominance of both men on their respective brands. Both men have been fighting champions and have successfully defended their titles against all-comers.

Gunther is a rising star, and Bobby Lashley is an established veteran flirting with glory. Having the All Mighty put over the Austrian anomaly would elevate the latter big time. It would send a clear and decisive message to the locker room that the former NXT UK Champion is an indomitable force.

The US Champion, on the other hand, has a chip on his shoulder. He wants to get back into the main event scene and prides himself as one of the hardest workers. Lashley has a chip on his shoulder, feeling he has a lot to prove. Pinning Gunther might ease his burden a bit and pave the way for an eventual main event run.

#1 Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley will be an incredible match.

WWE @WWE



Is this the beginning of the end of



@Gunther_AUT The SOUND of that chop! 🤯Is this the beginning of the end of @KingRicochet 's #ICTitle reign? The SOUND of that chop! 🤯😱Is this the beginning of the end of @KingRicochet's #ICTitle reign? @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/twiynqcKX9

The All Mighty US Champion has put on weekly classics with AJ Styles, The Miz, and Tomasso Ciampa. In August, the Ring General stole the show with Shinsuke Nakamura and then brutally defeated Sheamus in a five-star classic at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Both men are motivated and at the top of their game. They would bring the best out of each other. Dave Meltzer and wrestling fans will watch closely as two of the hardest-hitting powerhouses and behemoths lock horns in a titanic clash.

Gunther may chop Lashley to pieces, but the veteran will not go down without a fight. Give these two men twenty minutes; they will undeniably create magic in the ring.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far