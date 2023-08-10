4 reasons why WWE must consider a first-ever Brock Lesnar feud with current star

Brock Lesnar has become a force to be reckoned with in WWE. Despite his behemoth physique and build, many have attempted to take him down but failed. Only a rare few have been able to put The Beast over.

Logan Paul's official addition to the WWE roster in 2022 paved the way for many dream matches. His first singles bout came when he was feuding with The Miz at SummerSlam last year. He proceeded to even go up against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Eventually, he added Seth Rollins and Ricochet to his list of opponents.

The Beast and The Maverick have diverse wrestling styles, and body builds, making a potential clash between the two the first ever. Cody Rhodes ended his three-match long saga with the former WWE Champion at the Biggest Event of Summer. Additionally, Lesnar is reportedly no longer set for an appearance until Fastlane in October.

Below is a list of reasons why WWE should consider booking Brock Lesnar against Logan Paul:

#4. Logan Paul is always ready for a challenge

Despite a boxing background, the 28-year-old has always showcased immense respect and awe for WWE stars. He has often noted the difference in athleticism that goes into competing in a wrestling ring. Within a couple of years, Logan Paul has made an impression on most fans, be it his viral moment at the Royal Rumble with Ricochet or his daring moves in the squared circle.

A match against The Alpha Male would be a worthy addition to Paul's resume. Given his brazen challenge to take on The Tribal Chief, a feat like Brock Lesnar would not be something The Maverick might be willing to refuse.

#3. A match of such magnitude will deem well for WWE's widespread influence

Ever since Brock Lesnar stepped foot in a WWE ring in the early 2000s, he left a mark that can be filled by no other. His display of strength and agility enabled him to become a fan favorite. Often it left them wondering what was to become of anyone brave enough to set foot in the squared circle with him.

Given his synonymity with the company and Logan Paul's affluent social media influence would do wonders for WWE's outreach. The former YouTuber's attempt to go viral has fared well for the Connecticut-based promotion in the past. This is also evident in Bad Bunny's wrestling contributions. Unfortunately, the Puerto Rican rapper witnessed Lesnar's wrath at Royal Rumble this year.

#2. Brock Lesnar's losing streak would be over

Brock Lesnar, during one of his entrances in WWE

The first match in Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's rivalry took place at Backlash in May, where the latter emerged the victor. Fast forward to Night of Champions and SummerSlam, The American Nightmare defeated The Beast.

WWE has been pushing Rhodes since his return last year, and it seems their quest was fulfilled in the Rhodes-Lesnar feud. If Logan Paul challenges The Beast Incarnate, it would be interesting to see the multi-time champion regain his position as the undefeatable, terrifying star.

#1. Perfect short-lived feud for Brock Lesnar's part-time schedule

Ever since 2012, Brock Lesnar has followed a part-time regiment with WWE. His addition to matches with top stars at notable events has proven successful in his favor.

In the eventuality that a feud between Lesnar and Logan Paul ever takes place, it could be the perfect setting. Along with WWE, The Maverick continues to pursue his boxing career and is slated to face Dillon Danis on October 14.

While it is set to take place a week after Fastlane, WWE could take advantage of the timing and book a one-time feud for the ages.

Would you like to see Paul take on Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below!

