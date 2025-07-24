4 reasons why WWE must NOT reunite The Usos in 2025

There have been reports that WWE plans on reuniting The Usos. Jey Uso is out of the World Heavyweight Championship picture, and Jimmy is part of a storyline with Jacob Fatu and his brother Solo Sikoa's faction on SmackDown. The speculated idea is to bring them back together so they can reclaim their glory as a tag team.However, reuniting them now might do more harm than good. With that said, here are four reasons why The Usos should stay apart in 2025.#4 Fans like the Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu duoJimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have developed an unlikely friendship on SmackDown, which is slowly getting over with the fans. Their feud with Solo Sikoa's MFT has been entertaining so far. WWE will be wasting a storyline with great potential if they have Jimmy leave to reunite with Jey Uso.For now, Jimmy needs to get some spotlight, and working with Fatu seems like the best way to do so. Plus, the duo has chemistry with Big Jim being the funny one, and The Samoan Werewolf as the muscle.#3 A proper singles run for Jimmy is still pending before The Usos reuniteWhen Jey Uso left the OG Bloodline and moved to RAW, he got a massive singles push. This helped elevate him from the mid-card to the main event scene. WWE needs to do something similar with Jimmy and give him a proper singles run. Having him reunite with his brother will be a massive draw, but it will put Jimmy under Jey’s shadow.Moreover, Jimmy Uso winning a singles title will add to his status. This is something WWE has yet to do, which, if done properly, would make him more popular among the fans. Big Jim should go after the United States Championship once again, and the company can even book a three-way rivalry between him, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu.#2 Allows Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to team up for a whileRoman Reigns has returned to RAW and will team with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. Their feud with Seth Rollins' faction can run for months without getting stale. Since Rollins himself is out with an injury, there are a ton of possibilities with Breakker and Reed. However, if WWE plans on reuniting The Usos while Reigns is still on the red brand, it will eventually seem like an OG Bloodline reunion. Jey Uso needs to keep his spotlight with Reigns for the time being and continue his current feud. The Usos can unite later on when this storyline is over. Both Jey and Jimmy should get their individual stories before they come together.#1 Keep The Bloodline separated for some timeThe biggest issue with reuniting The Usos is Reigns. Currently, he needs backup, and having The Usos join him rehashes the OG Bloodline. This is something that all of them need a break from. While it was one of the best storylines in WWE history, fans need a breather. Solo Sikoa’s faction should get the spotlight while Reigns and Jey do their own thing. Big Jim and Jacob Fatu are feuding with The MFT, and they need to end it first.Once both teams have completed their individual storylines, they can reunite for a big blowout match if WWE wants to. For the time being, Jimmy Uso should stay away from his brother and cousin on RAW. Big Jim should either get a solo push or continue working with Jacob Fatu while Jey works with Reigns on RAW. Plus, WWE needs to focus on the other teams in the red and blue brands' men's tag team divisions before The Usos enter the picture and start chasing gold once again.