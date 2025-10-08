4 reasons why WWE needs to make sure that The Vision stands tall at the end of Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is just a few days away, and the creative team is going all out to line up great cards for the show. The premium live event will feature The Vision's Seth Rollins facing Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed is set to have his big rematch against Roman Reigns this Saturday in an Australian Street Fight.While many believe that The Vision should win their matches this Saturday, let's explore four reasons why WWE needs to make sure that the heel faction stands tall at the end of Crown Jewel: Perth.#4. Seth Rollins can't afford another loss against Cody RhodesDespite all of his past accolades and standing at the pedestal of the men's division on RAW today, Seth Rollins has one thing left to do: defeat Cody Rhodes in a singles match. He has lost all three encounters to The American Nightmare since the latter's return at WrestleMania 38. Now, The Visionary is scheduled to run it back with the Undisputed WWE Champion again this Saturday for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.Given this situation, Seth Rollins can't afford to suffer another loss against Cody Rhodes, as it could diminish the momentum the World Heavyweight Champion has been building on RAW. Additionally, his relationship with Paul Heyman might be hanging by a thread after the WWE Hall of Famer took off the rose-tinted glasses and told him he might question his decision to choose Rollins over Roman Reigns should The Visionary lose this Saturday. Hence, the company should book Rollins for the win.#3. The Vision winning could force the babyfaces to work together before WarGamesThe Vision standing tall this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth might eventually force CM Punk, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes to work together before WarGames. While Cody is currently on good terms with Cena, superstars on the red brand, Reigns, Knight, and Punk, could bury the hatchet and join forces together against the heel stable.If this happens, it could set the stage for a blockbuster showdown for the WWE Universe between the babyfaces and heels at WarGames. Additionally, it could help spice up John Cena's Farewell Tour, which many believe has been underwhelming, giving fans a moment to cherish.#2. Allows Bronson Reed to pick up a huge win in Australia and stand tall over Roman ReignsRoman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in a one-on-one fight at Clash in Paris. However, Reed joined forces with Bron Breakker to take out the OTC post-match. Having made his return on WWE RAW, Reigns is now set to run it back again with the Auszilla and will seek his revenge this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth in an Australian Street Fight.Given that Reed lost to Roman Reigns in Paris, he shouldn't suffer another loss to the OTC at the upcoming premium live event. Considering the momentum the 37-year-old has built during the last few months, he might need to pick up a huge win in his hometown, Australia, to maintain his status as a formidable competitor and end the show on a high note.#1. Keeps The Vision's dominance alive in WWEBron Breakker is the only member of The Vision who is not booked for the upcoming Perth premium live event. To keep the group's dominance alive, Breakker could come out to help Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins defeat their opponents this Saturday. If this happens, it could also help to showcase the group's dominance as a heel faction and catapult them towards WarGames next month.