4 reasons why WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was right to abandon Rey Mysterio

It's been three months since Dominik Mysterio turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, at WWE Clash At The Castle 2022. The youngster attacked the legendary Luchador and Edge after helping the duo of legends defeat Damien Priest and Finn Balor. He joined The Judgment Day shortly afterward and has gone from strength to strength as a heel ever since.

The G.M.O.A.T. moved to SmackDown to avoid conflict with his son, but recently Dominik crashed Thanksgiving at the Mysterio household with and attacked him. The youngster's actions were condemned by Michael Cole, who labeled Dominik an "ungrateful punk," but was he justified in turning against his father? His actions are detestable, but was he right to leave his father's side?

Let's look at four reasons why Dominik Mysterio was right to turn on WWE legend Rey Mysterio

#4. Rey Mysterio trusted Edge more than Dominik Mysterio

Did Rey make the right choice?

Leading up to Dominik Mysterio's betrayal of Rey Mysterio, the main source of tension between them revolved around WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Rey chose The Rated-R Superstar as his partner to face Finn Balor at Clash at The Castle, which must have felt like a vote of no confidence in his progeny. Even though the legendary duo won (with Dominik's help), the damage was already done.

The youngster subsequently turned against them and waltzed into the waiting arms of The Judgment Day, who had shown their trust in him by pursuing him for months.

#3. Rey Mysterio repeatedly let Dominik Mysterio down

Rey Mysterio fought the late great Eddie Guerrero for custody of Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam in 2005. The match, at least in kayfabe, was a very stressful ordeal for Dominik, bringing him very close to losing his family. At one point, the then-eight-year-old Dominik had to shake the ladder while Guerrero was climbing in order to save the match for his father.

Why would a now-grown Dominik trust his father to protect him, especially when the older Mysterio was at fault for a fair share of losses as a tag team? The youngster's heel turn may have been less an act of betrayal than an act of self-preservation.

#2. Rey Mysterio cast a huge shadow over Dominik in WWE

Having a legendary father may have taken a toll on Dominik Mysterio's psyche

Rey Mysterio is arguably the greatest underdog in WWE history. A three-time World Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and much more, the Greatest Little Man is a bonafide future Hall of Famer. He has achieved so much in twenty years that it would be a huge burden on anyone to try and emulate him.

Having debuted under his legendary father's tutelage and becoming his tag team partner, Dominik Mysterio knew better than anybody how big that shadow was. Every failure by his father's side weighed heavier on him than the 47-year-old, whose legacy is already solidified.

Stepping away from Rey's very intimidating circle of influence may have been the right step for the youngster to blaze his own trail.

#1. The Judgment Day offered Dominik more than Rey Mysterio did

During their time together in WWE, Rey Mysterio offered Dominik Mysterio a few things, including veteran advice, fan goodwill, and unshakeable trust. As the younger star found his footing in the company, he gained some experience of his own, hit a fan goodwill ceiling after winning the WWE SmackDown tag team titles, and lost some trust in his father.

Then came The Judgment Day, offering better protection and more upside with their superior numbers and hungrier attitudes. The veteran experience of Finn Balor, the hunger and dominance of Damian Priest, and the magnetism of Rhea Ripley would turn anyone's head.

This was especially true of a youngster with a fractured relationship with his father seeking a new path to greatness away from the latter's towering shadow.

Dominik Mysterio may have morally lost his way in the Judgment Day, but his standing has undeniably improved since joining them.

