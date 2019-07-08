4 recent times in WWE when odd pairings worked well together

Just before their lengthy feud.

Over the years, WWE has been known to use the trope of pitting heated rivals alongside one another in tag team matches. There have also been times when two rivals willingly partner up, whether that being on a permanent basis or for one night only. The company does love its odd pairings.

Roman Reigns will team with former WrestleMania rival, the Undertaker, in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. This wouldn't be the first time that Reigns would team up with a former nemesis, with no tangible bad blood at the time.

There have been instances where two Superstars, who were feuding at the time, were cast with each other in tag scenarios, and their chemistry was off the charts. Superstars who did not seem like a natural fit with one another, at all. Some of them stuck, while some did not. Will the Big Dog and the Deadman find similar success at Extreme Rules?

Here are four recent odd pairings in the WWE, who worked really well together.

#4 Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

This should have lasted longer.

Randy Orton had been feuding with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper for a while before he eventually relented and joined the Wyatt Family. It would all be part of a devious plan, culminating in a WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania, but the four months that the Viper spent with the Wyatts were some of the most interesting of his career. He did not even fit in with Wyatt and Harper, beard and everything, but it worked perfectly.

Orton and Wyatt were the survivors for Team Smackdown in the 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series match and eventually captured the Blue brand's tag titles. They demolished Heath Slater and Rhyno, with a phenomenal finish. Wyatt did his creepy crab walk to distract Rhyno while Orton sneakily slithered into the ring and hit the RKO to pick up the victory. They would lose the titles pretty quickly, but Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton had tremendous chemistry as partners. It should have been explored more in 2017.

