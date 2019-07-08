×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 recent times in WWE when odd pairings worked well together

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
08 Jul 2019, 19:34 IST

Just before their lengthy feud.
Just before their lengthy feud.

Over the years, WWE has been known to use the trope of pitting heated rivals alongside one another in tag team matches. There have also been times when two rivals willingly partner up, whether that being on a permanent basis or for one night only. The company does love its odd pairings.

Roman Reigns will team with former WrestleMania rival, the Undertaker, in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. This wouldn't be the first time that Reigns would team up with a former nemesis, with no tangible bad blood at the time.

There have been instances where two Superstars, who were feuding at the time, were cast with each other in tag scenarios, and their chemistry was off the charts. Superstars who did not seem like a natural fit with one another, at all. Some of them stuck, while some did not. Will the Big Dog and the Deadman find similar success at Extreme Rules?

Here are four recent odd pairings in the WWE, who worked really well together.

#4 Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

This should have lasted longer.
This should have lasted longer.

Randy Orton had been feuding with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper for a while before he eventually relented and joined the Wyatt Family. It would all be part of a devious plan, culminating in a WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania, but the four months that the Viper spent with the Wyatts were some of the most interesting of his career. He did not even fit in with Wyatt and Harper, beard and everything, but it worked perfectly.

Orton and Wyatt were the survivors for Team Smackdown in the 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series match and eventually captured the Blue brand's tag titles. They demolished Heath Slater and Rhyno, with a phenomenal finish. Wyatt did his creepy crab walk to distract Rhyno while Orton sneakily slithered into the ring and hit the RKO to pick up the victory. They would lose the titles pretty quickly, but Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton had tremendous chemistry as partners. It should have been explored more in 2017.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules The Wyatt Family Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt's new gimmick might fail to deliver once he returns to the ring
RELATED STORY
Ten little things that turned great rivalries into awesome feuds
RELATED STORY
5 creepiest WWE segments of all time
RELATED STORY
4 Times that Bray Wyatt eerily predicted the WWE future and got it right
RELATED STORY
5 Likeliest WWE Superstars to be Abby The Witch in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House 
RELATED STORY
5 unfinished businesses Bray Wyatt needs to take care of
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 ways Braun Strowman could be eliminated from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
10 superstars who will be World Champion in WWE by 2020
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars we could see in a new Wyatt Family
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us