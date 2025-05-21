4 recent WWE moments Triple H wants you to forget

WWE is on fire. It seems like almost every week, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut puts on at least two shows in front of 10,000+ fans. It wasn't too long ago when Vince McMahon was leading the company, and houses were continually dropping.

With Triple H's rise to power has come a better product as a whole. Matches are better, stories are better, and almost everything you could ask for has been vastly improved.

With that being said, not everything works out. There have been some stories, outcomes, and incidents that have left a black eye on the face of World Wrestling Entertainment recently.

This article will take a look at four moments that Triple H would likely want fans to forget. These are all from this year, with one being a series of multiple events and the others being specific incidents that have or could impact major stars.

Below are four recent WWE moments Triple H wants you to forget.

#4. Triple H probably wants fans to forget everything involving The Rock recently

Expand Tweet

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is a multi-time world champion and a future Hall of Famer. He is also one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has been for around two decades now.

With that being said, The Rock in WWE in 2025 has been one constant miss after another. When he showed up on the RAW Netflix premiere, The Final Boss ruined potential stories with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. He then had a bizarre promo on NXT that featured a lot of cursing.

The Rock seemingly fixed things with an incredible angle at Elimination Chamber with Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Travis Scott. However, he never showed up again. Fans were and are frustrated, and Triple H likely is, too. He probably hopes The Rock stays away for the foreseeable future and fans forget about his involvement this year.

#3. They probably hope everybody forgets Kairi Sane getting pinned on RAW

Expand Tweet

WWE Monday Night RAW was an exciting show. After months away, Kairi Sane made her return to action. She took on both Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

It seemed as if the finish was obvious. Rhea Ripley would win since she's the top female star in the industry, but she would pin Zoey Stark to protect Kairi. Then tragedy struck. Zoey was injured early on in the match, leading to Rhea and Kairi improvising a singles bout on the fly.

While the two women delivered a great match, especially given the circumstances, Rhea ultimately won by pinning Kairi. Given that this was almost certainly not the plan, Triple H will likely want fans to forget Kairi Sane was pinned in her WWE return. A loss is one thing, but being pinned in one's comeback is not ideal.

#2. WWE definitely wants people to forget Tiffany Stratton's insult to Charlotte Flair

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair was thought to be a dream match to many WWE fans and to Stratton herself. Instead, their rivalry was a chaotic mess and one that many felt let down by.

Things went off the rails in one particular segment. On the April 4th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany fired personal shots at Charlotte Flair, including saying The Queen has gone 0-3 in marriages. This was a cheap shot, to say the least.

While this caused the storyline to get more buzz than ever before, Triple H certainly wants fans to forget it. Proof of this is the fact that that line, along with Charlotte claiming to be in Ludwig Kaiser's DM's, were removed from social media uploads and highlights of the segment.

#1. The company likely wants fans to forget Cody Rhodes being booed

WWE WrestleMania 41 was a bit strange. There were some incredible moments and memories that fans won't ever forget. There were also some amazing matches. Still, there was a sense of disappointment by some too.

For starters, many felt let down by the main event of WrestleMania Sunday when Cody Rhodes went one-on-one with John Cena. The match was awkward and uncomfortable at times for a number of reasons, but perhaps the part of it Triple H wants fans to forget the most is the audience reaction.

Despite Cody Rhodes being by far the biggest babyface in WWE, Las Vegas did not see him that way. Both on Friday Night SmackDown and then at WrestleMania Sunday, the crowd booed him. This doesn't happen anywhere else, so it might be chalked up to an odd crowd and a moment in time. If that's the case, The Game wants people to forget immediately so it doesn't happen again.

