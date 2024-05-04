4 references in AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes' final SmackDown confrontation before WWE Backlash France 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on FOX. The show was an exciting one, as the program aired from Lyon, France, the home of Backlash France later today. This meant that there was a big crowd of over 11,000 fans and a lively audience.

The French fans made what was already a good show great, as they were loud and dialed into just about anything the company did. They were invested in nearly every character, which in turn made for a great atmosphere. This was especially true for the main event segment.

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles went face-to-face ahead of their match at Backlash France later today. The segment was supposed to be built on respect, but it became more heated as time went on and ultimately ended with a slap.

Notably, there were a few interesting references made during the show, specifically by AJ Styles, but ultimately by both men. This article will take a look at the aforementioned references, which includes The Bullet Club, a Hall of Famer, and more.

Below are four references in AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes' final SmackDown confrontation before WWE Backlash France.

#4. Their time in The Bullet Club was referenced

The Bullet Club was one of the references made during their WWE Friday Night SmackDown promo. For those unaware, this was a stable created in Japan that at one time or another featured the likes of AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Tama Tonga, and The Good Brothers, among others.

Both Cody and AJ were in prime positions in the group at different points, which is something The American Nightmare has mentioned a few times now. The former WWE Champion seemed less than impressed, however, as he ultimately used the group's "too sweet" gesture to sucker Cody in and then slap him.

Notably, this was actually the second time the Japan stable was referenced on Friday. During the Backlash France Kickoff special held earlier in the day, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes brought it up then too. This even led to Michael Cole giving Cody the "too sweet" Wolfpac gesture.

#3. The great Dusty Rhodes was mentioned

Dusty Rhodes is an icon of professional wrestling. While he had some success in WWE, which led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame, much of his true success in pro wrestling came in various other territories associated with the NWA.

Unsurprisingly to most fans, Dusty is the father of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Dusty is and has always been a touchy subject for The American Nightmare, which is why his foes will often bring The American Dream up. AJ Styles is no different.

The Phenomenal One referenced wrestling and defeating Cody's Hall of Fame father during a TNA Wrestling show in 2003. While Dusty was well past his prime by then, the fact that AJ has competed against both father and son decades apart makes for an interesting footnote.

#2. Cody Rhodes' time in WWE as Stardust was alluded to

AJ Styles was looking to humiliate Cody Rhodes during WWE Friday Night SmackDown and he may have done exactly that. When referencing Cody quitting in the past and not cutting the mustard, AJ made a hand gesture alluding to Stardust.

For those unaware, Stardust was a wacky character Cody Rhodes portrayed at the end of his previous run with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. He wore face paint similar to the likes of Doink or Goldust and acted in an exaggerated and wacky manner

Rhodes has often discussed being miserable back when he portrayed the gimmick, so the shot stung. It is certainly a reminder of a darker time in his life. Thankfully, he worked hard and overcame it, so in the end, the low blow could only sting so much.

#1. AJ Styles referenced his past with legends who helped Cody Rhodes

AJ Styles made an interesting comment during WWE Friday Night SmackDown that was noteworthy, but also not entirely accurate. The Phenomenal One mentioned how Cody Rhodes had help at WrestleMania by legends who wanted him to finish his story.

Notably, Styles mentioned beating all of them. Supposing he means John Cena, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins, this comment is only partially accurate. He does have victories over Seth, albeit definitively, and he had a legendary rivalry with John Cena where he did stand tall.

The Undertaker, however, is where AJ's reference falls apart. Not only has AJ not defeated The Deadman, but The Undertaker defeated The Phenomenal One in his last-ever match. It was a fun reference to make since he had a history with them, but it still wasn't quite accurate.

