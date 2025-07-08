4 Released WWE stars Triple H could bring back for Evolution 2

WWE Evolution is just days away. This Premium Live Event is a big deal, as it is just the second time the all-women's spectacular has ever taken place. The first edition was seven years ago, in 2018.

Ad

The card is looking stacked. While most Triple H shows, excluding big-time events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, tend to feature five matches, Evolution will have seven bouts, and it is loaded with stars.

Some of the massive names confirmed for Evolution include modern-day legends, Hall of Famers, and the stars of tomorrow. These wrestlers include Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley, among others. With that being said, Triple H could surprise fans by featuring some released names, too.

Ad

Trending

Below are four released WWE stars Triple H could bring back for Evolution 2.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

#4. Mandy Rose left WWE under less-than-ideal circumstances

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mandy Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion who spent time on WWE RAW, SmackDown, and the aforementioned NXT brand. She was part of a stable alongside Paige and Sonya Deville on the main roster and led Toxic Attraction on NXT.

The popular Rose left WWE under controversial means. Images from Mandy's personal fan site leaked online and were seemingly deemed inappropriate by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. She was let go on December 14th, 2022.

Ad

Over two and a half years later, Mandy could return at Evolution. While her success away from the ring means a permanent return is unlikely, she could have a spotlight on the show, an appearance in the crowd, or even help Jacy Jayne, her former stablemate.

#3. Dakota Kai's recent release was mind-boggling

Dakota Kai is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She was a key member of Damage CTRL, which was a top faction for several years. Unfortunately, her time in the sports entertainment juggernaut was cut short in a move nobody saw coming.

Ad

The New Zealander was shockingly cut earlier this year. The news came out on May 2nd. Needless to say, WWE fans were bewildered, as Kai was unquestionably worthy of working in the company, and many assumed she'd become the Women's Intercontinental Champion in the near future.

Kai made no mistakes, and her release is considered by many to be a major misstep by Triple H and TKO. It could be rectified by Dakota returning at Evolution and re-signing with the company for a third time. She could shockingly cost IYO SKY the Women's World Championship in the main event, for example, or aid The Kabuki Warriors in their title match.

Ad

#2. Isla Dawn could be in the Women's Battle Royal

Expand Tweet

Ad

Isla Dawn, also known as The White Witch, is a former WWE star who competed on NXT UK, NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. During her time with the company, Dawn held both the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and the Women's Tag Team Titles. Both reigns were alongside Alba Fyre.

Dawn was another victim of WWE releases from earlier this year. The news broke on February 8th, 2025. This ended her seven-year run with the sports entertainment juggernaut, and it meant Alba Fyre no longer had her teammate in The Unholy Union. Thankfully, Alba has since recovered.

Ad

Alba is now part of The Green Regime alongside Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Still, nothing is quite as cool as The Unholy Union. Triple H could have Isla return in the Evolution Battle Royal and reunite with Fyre, leading to a feud between The Unholy Union and the duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

#1. Shayna Baszler could make a return at the Premium Live Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shayna Baszler is a dominant superstar. She is a former MMA fighter who transitioned to pro wrestling. Baszler eventually joined WWE, where she captured two NXT Championships and held the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Queen of Spades is another star who was released by WWE earlier this year. Just like Dakota Kai, Baszler was let go on May 2nd. This also surprised fans, as Baszler had a lot of success under Triple H in NXT.

Baszler could make her return to the company as Naomi's bodyguard. The Queen of Glow will battle Jade Cargill in a No DQ Match. Shayna showing up and kicking Jade's head off, allowing Naomi to win, would create a lot of buzz in the wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!