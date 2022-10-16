4 released WWE Superstars who have been linked with a return

In just a few months, the scope of the entire WWE landscape has changed. There's no denying that it's been for the better.

WWE's new administration has righted several of the wrongs that were dealt out recently. From better storylines to matches, all the way to our topic today - released WWE Superstars being rehired.

names like Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Johnny Gargano have all made their returns. But there are still plenty of former WWE Superstars who haven't made the jump back.

Here are four released WWE Superstars who we might just see returning to the promotion, given that the current management is showing an interest in them. Hope you have fun!

#4. Mia Yim

Though Yim was never crowned NXT Women's Champion, she took part in some pretty memorable storylines and stood out. So much so that she got called up to the main roster and joined forces with Retribution. But the faction quickly took a nose dive, and poor old Mia found herself out of a job about a year later.

Before the debacle, she had a respectable run in Impact Wrestling as Jade. She was initially a member of The Dollhouse, and then a breakout singles star where she defeated Impact Wrestling legends Gail Kim and Madison Rayne in a three-way dance for the Knockouts Championship.

If you're wondering where she's been since her WWE departure, back to Impact is your answer, sparkles. But she has parted ways with Impact and is officially a free agent.

Rumors state that Triple H is looking to get Mia Yim back. Alas, this doesn't guarantee that E will join WWE. Her husband Keith Lee is currently wrestling at AEW, so a contract with the latter is a strong possibility.

#3. Bo Dallas

Bo's return isn't a stretch. One could say it's a surefire thing if you just "Bo-Leave" hard enough. Sadly, all the belief in the world probably won't be enough for him to bring back this long-forgotten NXT gimmick.

Instead, Dallas is increasingly likely to be one of the six members in Bray Wyatt's rumored faction.

If you just so happen to be a die-hard "Bo-Leiber", this is good news, because to be honest, anything is better than seeing him planted in a reincarnated job squad chock full of rudy poo candy (insert swear) jabronis just waiting to get the snot kicked out of them by a man named Omos.

While it's true that Bo enjoyed a little shine as a member of The B-Team with Curtis Axel, he spent the majority of his main roster run getting jobbed out or playing flunky for The Miz.

Seriously, doing the J.O.B on the regular is one thing, but playing second banana to a guy with tiny balls?

In all seriousness, Bo's main roster run was a far cry from his days in NXT when he was tearing it up with the likes of Neville and Sami Zayn. Here's hoping we get more of the NXT-esque Bo upon his rumored return.

#2. Bronson Reed gets called up to WWE's main roster

JONAH @JONAHISHERE

At the same time I am happy, because



#njpower Tonight my heart is heavy.At the same time I am happy, because @njpw1972 has reignited my passion for professional wrestling and the spirit of Inoki lives on! Tonight my heart is heavy. At the same time I am happy, because @njpw1972 has reignited my passion for professional wrestling and the spirit of Inoki lives on!#njpower https://t.co/WedSVYL8eB

There are plenty of wrestling fans who think highly of big men in the sport of wrestling. Yes, indeed!

It doesn't matter how big you are, but rather how well you can sell, your knowledge regarding when to sell, your agility, ring awareness and over all alertness in the confines of the squared circle, your promo skills, and your storytelling ability.

Enter Bronson Reed. Yes, he was on the larger side, but ticks off nearly every box that pertains to the big guys.

While he is a former NXT North American Champion and his feud with Johnny Wrestling was quite memorable during his stay on the Black and Gold brand, Reed never got the chance to do much on the main roster as he was let go in 2021.

He's currently wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling, but there's a good chance Jonah will revert to being Bronson and we'll see him in a WWE ring again, especially considering that Triple H seems keen to get him back.

#1. Bobby Fish picks up from where he left

For years, Bobby Fish ran roughshod over NXT Alongside his cohorts Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole (Bay-Bay).

This was the Black and Gold Era of NXT. They were The Undisputed Era. And much like their successors Toxic Attraction, they held all the gold in NXT at one point.

Fast forward to the autumn of 2022 and only one member remains in the WWE - Roderick Strong. But with new management come new possibilities.

Fish is no longer a member of AEW and wrestles on Impact for the time being. Also, he was reportedly seen backstage at NXT live events recently. This could indicate that the Undisputed Era member is on his way back to the promotion.

