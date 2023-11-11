4 replacements for Bayley if she is kicked out of the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

WWE has had a major week. Crown Jewel 2023 took place last Saturday, and it featured the return of Kairi Sane. Then, on Monday Night RAW, the Men's WarGames Match was confirmed for Survivor Series.

SmackDown looks to be building towards a WarGames Match, too, this one featuring female superstars. Damage CTRL looks to lead one team, with Bayley and IYO SKY being the original members of the group. Asuka and Kairi Sane recently joined, making the faction more dominant than ever.

That, of course, is assuming Bayley is still with Damage CTRL by Survivor Series. Despite being the leader of the group, The Role Model is not comfortable with two of her fiercest rivals now in the stable. Plus, IYO and Dakota Kai have been making decisions without her.

Many feel that the former Hugger will soon be kicked out of the group. If she does get booted, the stable will need somebody new to help fight Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and whoever their fourth partner is.

Below are four replacements for Bayley if she is kicked out of her stable and the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series.

#4. Mia Yim isn't doing much right now

Expand Tweet

Mia Yim is one of WWE's most underrated superstars. She is yet to hold a title with the promotion. Despite that, Michin is adored by fans. She's currently part of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

Given her affiliation with The Original Club, it isn't surprising that she's off of television at the moment. AJ Styles has been absent following a vicious attack by The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Gallows had to take time away for medical reasons.

While her absence from WWE television makes sense, given the status of The O.C., Mia is too good not to be prospering in the company's women's divisions. Having Michin join Team Damage CTRL could put her on a path towards success.

#3. Cora Jade could join WWE's main roster

Cora Jade on NXT

Cora Jade is young but already one of WWE's brightest prospects. Her time in the company has seen Jade evolve from a skateboard-wielding rookie to an angry and even aggressive rebellious spirit.

Jade is no stranger to success, however. She, alongside Roxanne Perez, held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together at one point prior to the belts being vacated. Recently, Cora has vanished from television, walking out one week in a huff.

Many believe that Cora could be main roster-bound. If she is joining WWE's main roster, doing so as part of Damage CTRL, or at least their Survivor Series WarGames collective, could be quite interesting. She would instantly matter if presented in such a big-time match.

#2. Meiko Satomura could join the talented crew

Expand Tweet

Meiko Satomura was an extremely accomplished veteran superstar long before she began working for WWE. She first began competing in Japan all the way back in the 1990s, even briefly wrestling for WCW.

She remains an active figure in Japan, even running a school and promotion. Still, she was part of the WWE NXT UK brand following appearing in the Mae Young Classic. Meiko even captured the NXT UK Women's Championship at one point.

While Satomura hasn't been an active in-ring competitor on NXT in many months, she could potentially return via a main roster debut. If she isn't willing to be there long term, The Final Boss could be there at least until the WarGames bout.

#1. Jade Cargill could debut as part of Team Damage CTRL

Jade Cargill is in WWE.

Jade Cargill is an incredibly impressive athlete. She signed with WWE earlier this year and is being presented as the top free agent in pro wrestling. Despite that, Jade is yet to actually debut in a major match or in-ring segment.

Those teases have been quite intriguing, however. She's been shown interacting with the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Many fans are intrigued at how she'll debut officially, but it could happen as part of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Cargill could be the secret weapon of Damage CTRL. Given her size and power, few could handle the combination of herself, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane. Plus, given she and Charlotte already had a tense interaction, the two fighting in the cage could make sense.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here