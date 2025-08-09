4 Replacements for Roman Reigns on WWE RAW 

WWE is filled with top stars. Names such as Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Gunther, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair are industry-leading names. With Roman Reigns, arguably being the biggest name in wrestling today.Roman Reigns was recently involved in a brutal beatdown on Monday Night RAW. He was destroyed via multiple Tsunami Splashes, a Stomp, and more from The Vision. Many believed this to be Roman's write-off from television, but he is scheduled to appear on RAW in England at the end of the month.However, the OTC is not advertised to appear on the red brand this upcoming Monday. Meanwhile, on May 18, he's only being advertised locally, which could mean he only appears in a dark segment of some kind if he does indeed show up at all.This means there is a chance Reigns won't be on at one or two episodes of RAW. With how The Vision has been moving, somebody will need to step up in the OTC's stead temporarily. Who could fill his void for the next week or two?Below are four replacements for Roman Reigns on WWE RAW:#4. Penta has had issues with The VisionPenta is arguably the most charismatic luchador in the world today. Not only is he excellent in the ring, but the WWE Superstar and former AEW wrestler has a magnetism that causes fans to instantly want to root for him.The lucha star is currently in a new feud with The New Day and Grayson Waller. He successfully defeated The Aussie Icon on WWE RAW last week and even embarrassed Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in the process.Given that Penta has already had issues with The Vision, he could shift focus back to that stable, at least for a few weeks. He and Reigns are dramatically different performers, but that makes the luchador serving as the replacement all the more interesting.#3. AJ Styles could take a break from pursuing Dominik MysterioAJ Styles is a legend. He was already a future Hall of Famer before stepping foot in a WWE ring, thanks to his time in TNA, ROH, NJPW, and beyond. And once he joined the biggest wrestling company in the world, he went on to become a multi-time World Champion.Currently, The Phenomenal One is pursuing the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He challenged Dominik Mysterio for the gold at SummerSlam, but ultimately came up short. However, Styles made it clear on Monday Night RAW this week that he wasn't done with Dirty Dom yet.Curiously, he could put those issues on pause to fill in for Roman Reigns for a few weeks. Styles uniting with CM Punk and LA Knight would be a dream team for sure, especially given the history that The Phenomenal One has with both men. The trio battling Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker could be quite an exciting prospect.#2. Rey Mysterio could return to WWE action soonRey Mysterio is an absolute legend of the business. He has been in the industry for over three decades now and even won World Titles in WWE despite his small stature. Mysterio is a Hall of Famer while remaining active on the main roster.Unfortunately, he hasn't been seen in action for quite some time. Just before WrestleMania 41, the WWE Hall of Famer picked up an injury. While he did show up at Worlds Collide a few months ago in a non-wrestling capacity, he has been absent from television ever since then.Supposing that Mysterio is healthy enough to return, he could fill in for Roman Reigns for a week or two. He is the ultimate good guy, so it would only add to The Vision's heat if they beat up or belittled the legendary Mysterio.#1. Jey Uso makes the most sense to fill in for Roman ReignsJey Uso is one of the biggest surprises in wrestling history. While WWE fans always loved him as a tag team performer, nobody expected Jey to eventually become World Heavyweight Champion. Despite those expectations not existing, he did exactly that earlier this year.Main Event Jey is actively involved in the angle taking place with The Vision. At WWE SummerSlam, he teamed up with Roman Reigns and the pair defeated Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the opening match of the PLE.Unfortunately, Uso missed Monday Night RAW this week. Provided he's not hurt, he could return this upcoming Monday to participate in the good fight alongside CM Punk and LA Knight. Who better to fill in for Roman Reigns than his own cousin? Jey Uso makes the most sense here by far.