Roman Reigns Set for Rare WWE Appearance After Nearly 10 Years

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a rare WWE appearance after nearly a decade. The Head of The Table returned to weekly programming on the July 14 episode of RAW, making his first appearance since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has competed in a tag team match alongside Jey Uso at SummerSlam and even showed up on RAW this week.

However, with the Original Tribal Chief set to begin filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, fans have been wondering when they will get to see him in WWE next.

Well, for starters, fans were recently greeted with some good news with Reigns being advertised for the August 18 edition of RAW, which will take place in Philadelphia. However, that's not all. The former world champion will also be a part of WWE's European tour ahead of the Clash in Paris PLE.

According to an update from the company's official ticketing partner AXS, Roman Reigns is being advertised for the Monday Night RAW show that will be held in Birmingham, UK, on August 25. This will be the first time Reigns will be at a WWE show in Birmingham since 2016. Notably, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has never competed in a televised show in the city.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

This will also be the first time that Birmingham will host WWE's flagship show in 12 years, with the bp pulse LIVE arena as the venue for the event.

Roman Reigns was taken out by The Vision on this week's RAW

This week on RAW, newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defended the title against LA Knight. The match ended in disqualification after interference from CM Punk.

Punk attacked Rollins, but the numbers game soon caught up with The Second City Saint, as Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker made their presence felt. Roman Reigns then came out to a huge pop and started clearing house.

However, he was also soon outnumbered, leading to him being at the receiving end of three Tsunamis by Reed, as Rollins and his men stood tall to end the show.

While Reigns won't be there next week, he will be present on the August 18 and August 25 episodes of RAW. This will give him the chance to avenge his beatdown and perhaps even get back his shoes, which were once again stolen by Bronson Reed this past Monday.

