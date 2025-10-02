4 Returns that can take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Every WWE PLE offers up the potential for a big return, and Crown Jewel could witness such a moment. Each major champion is booked in the Crown Jewel Championship matches.

That means an eager next challenger could confront the winner or the loser of each contest. Someone looking for a piece of John Cena before he retires could also rock Perth during the show.

With several big names competing at the event, something big must happen. The next four WWE stars could return at Crown Jewel 2025.

#4. Austin Theory confronts his former tag partner

Austin Theory has been sidelined for a few months, but there's been little information as to why he was taken off RAW. Grayson Waller moved on to an alliance with the New Day.

The brash Aussie hosted The Grayson Waller Effect at last year's Crown Jewel PLE. Since he doesn't seem headed for a feature match on the card, he'll likely host another edition of his talk show.

Waller bashed his former tag partner many times when he joined up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Theory could come back to WWE to interrupt the talk show.

#3. Bianca Belair goes for gold

Bianca Belair has been off SmackDown since right after WrestleMania 41. She injured a finger during her triple threat match with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

With Tiffany Stratton retaining her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on last week's SmackDown, someone new must emerge to challenge The Center of the Universe.

The EST has popped up a few times while injured, including when WWE went to her hometown of Nashville. She was also the special guest referee for an Evolution match between Cargill and Naomi.

Belair and Stratton faced off once before Stratton won the title. She's a potential threat to dethrone her. Returning to action to confront Tiffy in Perth could be in the cards.

#2. Liv Morgan relinquishes the Crown Jewel title

Despite Liv Morgan being off RAW since late July, the Judgment Day has continued to operate as a featured part of the show. They may not dominate like they did when Damien Priest and Ripley were part of the group.

All members still held gold at one point over the summer. Dominik Mysterio is still the Intercontinental Champ while Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions.

Morgan was the first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Cody Rhodes defends his spot as the Men's Crown Jewel Champion.

The former Money in the Bank winner will have to relinquish the title or ring, so she should be present in Perth. If she's cleared, she could attack either titleholder to set up her return feud.

#1. Gunther sets his sights on a WWE Legend

Gunther broke his nose during his World Heavyweight title match with CM Punk. He's been off TV since then, but will likely return soon for the home stretch of 2025. The Ring General will be a favorite for the Royal Rumble.

He's also a prime candidate to face John Cena before he retires. Confronting the 17-time champ is a strong possibility. The former champ could also crash the Men's Crown Jewel Championship post-match ceremony.

Targeting either titleholder seems like the best direction for The Ring General after losing his gold at SummerSlam.

