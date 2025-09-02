"You suck" - Austin Theory is overrated, according to WWE RAW Superstar

A WWE RAW superstar has hit out at Austin Theory, calling him overrated. Theory has been absent from WWE TV since July due to an undisclosed injury. His absence was followed by the split of his tag team, A-Town Down Under, with Grayson Waller.
Since then, Waller has moved on and aligned himself with The New Day. Following the recent episode of RAW, the Aussie talked about his split with Theory and had some scathing comments for him.
Talking on the RAW Recap, Waller said that he dropped "dead weight" Theory and that's the best he had felt in his career. He also claimed that he saved his former tag team partner's career.
"You know what Austin Theory never did? He never said thank you to me for saving his career. You know that time John Cena buried him live on national television? I remember that; that's one of my favorite things I've ever seen. At least once a week I watch that clip," Waller mentioned.
Before aligning with Waller, Theory was involved in some high-profile programs and even beat John Cena at WrestleMania 39. However, after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, his booking became indifferent as he struggled to find his spot.
Waller then blasted Theory, saying he was never more relevant than when he was with him.
"He was overrated anyway. If he comes back, we'll have words. I've got no problem saying that to his face, if he can understand. You know, I'll have to talk really slow. Theory...you...suck...You've gotta space out the words, it's tough for him sometimes," he added.
You can watch the video below:
These comments by Waller, in character, could set up a feud with Austin Theory when the former United States Champion eventually returns to in-ring action.
Reason behind Austin Theory's split with Grayson Waller
For weeks, WWE teased tension between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The two were seen arguing backstage on more than a few occasions.
Then, in a backstage segment, Waller told The New Day that the A-Town Down Under is no more. The abrupt nature of the split and the fact that there was no immediate payoff left fans scratching their heads.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) then reported that WWE decided to break them up due to Theory's injury, and they wanted to keep Waller on TV.
It remains to be seen in what capacity, the former Mr. Money in the Bank makes his return and whether he will confront his ex-tag team partner.
