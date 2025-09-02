"You suck" - Austin Theory is overrated, according to WWE RAW Superstar

A WWE RAW superstar has hit out at Austin Theory, calling him overrated. Theory has been absent from WWE TV since July due to an undisclosed injury. His absence was followed by the split of his tag team, A-Town Down Under, with Grayson Waller.

Ad

Since then, Waller has moved on and aligned himself with The New Day. Following the recent episode of RAW, the Aussie talked about his split with Theory and had some scathing comments for him.

Talking on the RAW Recap, Waller said that he dropped "dead weight" Theory and that's the best he had felt in his career. He also claimed that he saved his former tag team partner's career.

"You know what Austin Theory never did? He never said thank you to me for saving his career. You know that time John Cena buried him live on national television? I remember that; that's one of my favorite things I've ever seen. At least once a week I watch that clip," Waller mentioned.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Before aligning with Waller, Theory was involved in some high-profile programs and even beat John Cena at WrestleMania 39. However, after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, his booking became indifferent as he struggled to find his spot.

Waller then blasted Theory, saying he was never more relevant than when he was with him.

"He was overrated anyway. If he comes back, we'll have words. I've got no problem saying that to his face, if he can understand. You know, I'll have to talk really slow. Theory...you...suck...You've gotta space out the words, it's tough for him sometimes," he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

These comments by Waller, in character, could set up a feud with Austin Theory when the former United States Champion eventually returns to in-ring action.

Reason behind Austin Theory's split with Grayson Waller

For weeks, WWE teased tension between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The two were seen arguing backstage on more than a few occasions.

Then, in a backstage segment, Waller told The New Day that the A-Town Down Under is no more. The abrupt nature of the split and the fact that there was no immediate payoff left fans scratching their heads.

Ad

Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) then reported that WWE decided to break them up due to Theory's injury, and they wanted to keep Waller on TV.

It remains to be seen in what capacity, the former Mr. Money in the Bank makes his return and whether he will confront his ex-tag team partner.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the RAW Recap podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!