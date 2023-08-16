4 shocking names who pinned Roman Reigns in the last 5 years

For almost a decade, Roman Reigns has been positioned as the biggest star and face of WWE. He has main-evented WrestleMania seven times, capturing multiple world championships in the process.

The Tribal Chief has sat atop the company almost unopposed in the past three years, with him having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for an astonishing 1080 days and counting. Reigns has defeated some of the biggest names in wrestling history, such as The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Cody Rhodes, Triple H, and AJ Styles.

Whilst he has largely been unbeatable for most of his career, he has been pinned on a few occasions. Join us as we take a look at the last 4 superstars to have pinned Roman's shoulders to the mat.

#4 - Roman Reigns falls to a family member

Roman Reigns' evolution into the Tribal Chief character has elevated him into the killer that fans see today. With a previous gimmick that was being shoved down fans' throats for years and subsequently rejected, the company finally turned him heel in 2020, with the decision paying off in spades.

As The Head of The Table, Reigns enlisted the help of his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, to work as his fists for hire as he looked to take over the company. Known as The Bloodline, the group dominated the industry with the three superstars at one point carrying six championships between them.

Despite their successes as a group, Roman Reigns' paranoia as champion began to heighten in 2023, leading him to push The Usos button too far. This resulted in Jimmy and Jey kicking their cousin in the head and leaving the faction.

At the 2023 Money In The Bank Premium Live Event in London, The Usos faced off against Reigns and their brother Solo Sikoa in a high-stakes tag team match. With Roman's titles not on the line Jey Uso did the unthinkable and pinned Reigns to pick up the win. This would be the first time that The Head of The Table had been pinned in 1294 days.

#3 - A King takes down an empire

Prior to Roman getting pinned by his cousin Jey Uso earlier this year, Reigns was doing his best to get over with the fans as a good guy. One of the company's last-ditch efforts to have him connect with the fans took place in the latter stages of 2019, where he was booked to face arguably the most hated star on the roster, Baron Corbin.

Known as King Corbin at the time, the former United States Champion faced Reigns at the Tables Ladders and Chairs Premium Live Event on December 15th, 2019.

Whilst the then-former Universal Champion dominated the match, he would lose the contest to Corbin thanks to the outside interference from various other superstars.

#2 - Roman Reigns falls to a double-team assault

A few months before he lost to Corbin, Roman Reigns was embroiled in a very physical and hard-hitting rivalry with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Erick Rowan.

2019 was arguably Rowan's best year in the company, with him working as Daniel Bryan's muscle when he reigned as the WWE Champion. After leaving Bryan, Rowan looked to carve out his own journey as a singles star with a new direction. Who better to attack than the biggest star of all?

After months of assaults from Rowan, the two faced off at Clash of Champions on September 15th, 2019, in a no-disqualification match. Towards the end of the contest, Reigns looked set to win the matchup, that was until Rowan's longtime tag team partner, the late great Luke Harper (a.k.a Brodie Lee), appeared and attacked The Big Dog. The two-on-one assault was too much even for Roman, leading to Erick Rowan picking up the surprise win.

#1 - The Boss' son takes down the poster boy

In 2019, Roman Reigns was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in what was a big career move for him. On his first night on the blue brand, the Big Dog Superman punched the chairman Vince McMahon.

Seeking revenge, Vince's son Shane looked to beat some respect into Roman. What was seen on paper as a fairly one-sided contest brought about one of the biggest losses of Roman Reigns' career

Shane and Roman Reigns would go one-on-one at Super Showdown on June 7th, 2019, when the Big Dog looked like he would pick up the win, he was hit with a claymore kick by Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman was at the time in the pocket of McMahon, and after he hit his finisher, Shane would sneak away with the win.

